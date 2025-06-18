SHOW UP FOR JUSTICE This Friday: South Asian Community Demands Maximum Sentence in Home Robbery Case

- Advertisement -

WOBURN, MA — This is a moment for the South Asian community in Massachusetts to stand together, speak up, and say ENOUGH. It is at 2:00 PM at Middlesex Superior Court in Woburn, MA. You can also join by zoom.

On Friday, June 20, the second—and possibly final—court hearing will be held at 2:00 PM in the case of a chilling series of burglaries that specifically targeted over 92 South Asian homes across 41 towns in Massachusetts. These were not random crimes. They were calculated attacks—a six-year assault on our families, our culture, our dignity.

“They didn’t just steal gold,” said Samir Desai, whose home in Lincoln, MA was broken into. “They stole our memories. Our history. The bangles my daughter was meant to wear on her wedding day—gifted by her grandmother who is no longer with us. This wasn’t just theft. It was a violation of who we are.”

He added: “The robbers tracked temple visits. Followed our cars. Scanned for “rich Indian communities.” This wasn’t opportunistic crime—it was targeted. It was hate, cloaked in burglary. And now, these men are asking for two or three years in prison.”

“That’s not justice—it’s an insult,” said Desai. “This was trauma. This was terror. This was cultural profiling. If they walk away with a slap on the wrist, what message does that send? That our lives, our homes, our families… don’t matter? We refuse that message.”

He said Indian community demands the maximum sentence—20 years or more.

“Not out of revenge. But to protect our communities. To send a clear, chilling warning to anyone thinking about preying on us again,” Desai added.

Last time, 104 people joined via Zoom. Just two dozen showed up in person. This time, community must flood that courtroom with strength and unity.

“The judge needs to feel the weight of our presence,” Desai said. “This is not just about stolen property—this is about stolen trust. Stolen safety. Stolen belonging.”

THIS IS WHAT YOU CAN DO:

Be there in person at Middlesex Superior Court, Woburn, MA: 2:00 PM.

Join live via Zoom (link coming soon — stay tuned): If interested, please email to events@MishraGroup.com.

Sign the petition: Demand for Justice and Protection of South Asian Families.

To sign the petition, please click here.

Spread the word — Share this with everyone you know

“If you’ve ever felt invisible… if you’ve ever feared for your safety… if you’ve ever prayed that your family wouldn’t be next—this is your fight too,” said Upendra Mishra, publisher of INDIA New England News. “Let’s show the court—and the country—that we will not be quiet. We will not be overlooked. And we will not be broken.”

“Let the judge see our unity. Let him hear our outrage. Let him feel our pain,” said Desai. “We are not here to beg. We are here to demand justice—because we deserve nothing less.”

SHOW UP. SPEAK OUT. STAND STRONG.

This Friday. For our families. For our future.