Bollywood Roundup: Shilpa Shetty, Arjun Rampal, Diljit Dosanjh, and more…

- Advertisement -

Shilpa Shetty Celebrates 50th Birthday with Family Trip to Croatia

Mumbai– Actress Shilpa Shetty rang in her 50th birthday with a celebratory getaway to Croatia alongside her husband Raj Kundra, sister Shamita Shetty, and children Viaan and Samisha.

Sharing glimpses of the trip on social media, Shilpa posted photos from her “Game of Sightseeing” weekend. One standout image featured her sitting on the iconic Iron Throne from Game of Thrones, which was filmed in Croatia. Other moments included her striking a Bollywood-style pose on a staircase, sampling local food, posing with her children, and feeding deer.

She also enjoyed jet skiing with Raj and caught a live street performance, capturing the fun-filled atmosphere of the vacation.

Raj Kundra also shared a poetic Instagram post about a butterfly that landed on his hand, describing it as a “silent visitor with wings of wonder.” Shilpa responded to the post with a simple “Blessed.”

The couple met while working together on a perfume launch and married in 2009. They now share two children.

Arjun Rampal Opens Up About Playing Rauf in Rana Naidu Season 2

Mumbai– Arjun Rampal is earning praise for his intense performance as Rauf in Season 2 of Netflix’s Rana Naidu. But the actor admitted he wasn’t immediately on board.

“I was skeptical at first,” Rampal shared. “I wanted to understand the character’s arc. But after speaking with Karan [Anshuman], I felt more comfortable. Then I binge-watched Season 1—the writing, performances, the emotion—it just clicked.”

Creative discussions with the show’s creators—Karan Anshuman, Suparn Verma, and Abhay Chopra—convinced Rampal to take the plunge.

Describing Rauf, he said, “He’s not your typical villain. He makes you feel safe before he terrifies you.”

To prepare, Rampal dove deep into real-life stories from the underworld. “One guy told me he hid in a morgue for a week to avoid getting caught. The underworld isn’t just dark—it’s bizarre,” he said.

Rampal also posted a behind-the-scenes video on Instagram, reflecting on how the Rana Naidu team spent nine hours at his home two years ago to pitch the role. “It was like from my mouth to God’s ears,” he wrote.

Rana Naidu Season 2 premiered June 13 on Netflix.

Diljit Dosanjh Brings Humor to ‘Border 2’ Set with Quirky Commentary

Mumbai– After finishing Sardar Ji 3, Diljit Dosanjh has joined the third schedule of Border 2 at Pune’s National Defence Academy—and he’s brought his signature humor along.

The singer-actor shared a behind-the-scenes video on Instagram, highlighting his quirky English commentary during a rain-soaked journey to the set. “It is very witty weather, it is drizzling,” he joked from inside his car. Later, arriving on set, he added, “Sandese ate hain aur sandese jate hain aur hum bhi aa gaye hain set pe.”

As the rain delayed filming, Diljit lightheartedly remarked, “Because of witty weather, shooting is delayed. Me enjoying the weather.”

He was seen relaxing on set before meeting the team, including co-stars Varun Dhawan and Sunny Deol. The trio, along with Ahan Shetty, later posed for a group photo that Sunny shared to announce the shoot’s progress.

“When all ‘Forces’ Come together! #BORDER2,” Deol wrote, confirming the new schedule and the film’s theatrical release on January 23, 2026.

Border 2 is presented by T-Series and JP Dutta’s J.P. Films, and directed by Anurag Singh.

Priyanka Chopra Offers Condolences to Cousin Mannara Chopra After Father’s Passing

Mumbai– Actress Priyanka Chopra has extended her support to cousin Mannara Chopra, who is mourning the loss of her father, Raman Rai Handa.

Taking to Instagram Stories on Tuesday, Priyanka shared a heartfelt tribute to her late uncle, writing, “You’ll always be in our hearts. Rest easy Raman uncle (fufaji). Om Shanti,” tagging Mannara and her aunt Kamini Chopra.

Raman Rai Handa, a respected advocate at the Delhi High Court, passed away in Mumbai on June 16 at the age of 72 after a brief illness. Mannara shared the news on social media, calling her father “the pillar of strength for our family.” His funeral will be held on June 18 at the Amboli Crematorium in Andheri West.

Handa was married to Kamini Chopra, making him the paternal uncle of Priyanka and Parineeti Chopra. The Chopra family has long shared close ties, often gathering for special occasions.

Mannara, who debuted in Bollywood with Zid and gained popularity as a finalist on Bigg Boss 17, was most recently seen on Laughter Chefs – Unlimited Entertainment Season 2, alongside names like Elvish Yadav, Rubina Dilaik, and Bharti Singh.

Sonu Sood Reflects on Action and Emotion in His Directorial Debut Fateh

Mumbai– As his action thriller Fateh gears up for its television premiere, actor-director Sonu Sood shared that few roles in his career have allowed him to showcase both physical strength and emotional depth as effectively as this one.

“In over two decades, I’ve rarely come across a role that let me explore both my physical prowess and emotional side,” said Sood. “Fateh Singh is tough yet deeply compassionate—someone feared by the bad and admired by the good.”

Fateh marks Sood’s directorial debut. He said he always knew his first film would be in the action genre but wanted to bring something unique to it. “The action in Fateh is on par with international standards, but grounded in a raw, Indian context. Every fight has a purpose—it’s not just action for action’s sake.”

The story follows Fateh Singh, a former special ops officer who returns to action when a young girl is kidnapped by a cybercrime syndicate.

The film also stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Shiv Jyoti Rajput, Vijay Raaz, and Naseeruddin Shah. Rajput praised the film’s timely focus on cybercrime, calling it a powerful cautionary tale for today’s digitally immersed world.

Fateh will premiere on Star Gold on Sunday, June 22 at 8 PM.

Pooja Hegde Embraces Her Love for Kanjivaram Sarees

Mumbai– Actress Pooja Hegde has declared her lasting love for Kanjivaram sarees, calling herself “always a Kanjivaram girl” in a recent Instagram post.

She shared photos from a new photoshoot wearing a striking aubergine and gold Kanjivaram saree, paired with drop earrings, a choker, and bangles. Her look was completed with nude makeup and straight, open hair.

Known for their rich South Indian heritage and intricate craftsmanship, Kanjivaram sarees are made from pure mulberry silk and are celebrated for their elegance.

On the work front, Pooja will next appear in Hain Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hain, directed by David Dhawan and starring Varun Dhawan. The film features a star-studded cast including Mrunal Thakur, Mouni Roy, and Jimmy Shergill, among others. The title draws inspiration from the popular song “Ishq Sona Hai” from the 1999 film Biwi No.1.

She was last seen in Retro, a romantic action drama directed by Karthik Subbaraj and starring opposite Suriya. (Source: IANS)