Sensex, Nifty Close Higher as FMCG, Banking and Realty Stocks Rally

Mumbai– Indian benchmark indices ended higher Wednesday, supported by strong buying in consumer goods, banking, financial and real estate stocks.

The Nifty rose 140.10 points, or 0.59%, to close at 24,005.85, while the Sensex gained 443.97 points, or 0.58%, to settle at 76,922.64.

Market analysts said the 24,100 to 24,200 range, which aligns with the 100-day exponential moving average, remains the immediate resistance zone for the Nifty.

“A sustained breakout above this band would reinforce bullish momentum and could pave the way for an advance towards the 24,400 region,” an analyst stated.

“On the downside, the 23,900–23,800 zone continues to serve as a crucial support area, closely aligned with the 20 and 50-day Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs),” a market expert added.

Eternal, Adani Enterprises and Nestlé India were among the top gainers on the Nifty.

Broader markets also finished higher, with the Nifty MidCap index rising 0.34% and the Nifty SmallCap index gaining 0.36%.

The Nifty Realty index led sectoral gains, followed by the Nifty FMCG and Nifty Auto indices. Information technology, metal and pharmaceutical stocks underperformed the broader market.

Analysts said gains across major sectors outweighed weakness in IT, metal and pharmaceutical shares.

“The domestic markets entered H2 CY26 on an optimistic footing as multiple headwinds began to abate, with the anticipated US-India trade agreement, easing Middle East tensions, and benign oil prices emerging as the key drivers of positive sentiment,” an analyst added. (Source: IANS)