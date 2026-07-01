Sachin Tendulkar Recalls Asha Bhosle’s Gift After Meeting Gipsy Kings Singer

Mumbai– Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar has recalled how a musical recommendation from playback singer Asha Bhosle came full circle when he met Gipsy Kings vocalist Nicolas Reyes decades later.

Tendulkar shared photographs and videos from his meeting with the French musical group on Instagram Wednesday.

He said Bhosle gave him several Gipsy Kings CDs in 1990, introducing him to the group’s music and turning him into a longtime fan.

“Back in 1990, Asha Tai gifted me a couple of Gipsy Kings CDs, and I’ve been a huge fan ever since. Thirty six years later, the circle felt complete when I got to meet the legendary Nicolas Reyes at Neeraj’s summer party! What a wonderful surprise. Truly, some moments are worth waiting decades for,” Tendulkar wrote.

Bhosle, one of the most influential playback singers of her generation, died earlier this year after being admitted to Breach Candy Hospital.

Her funeral was held at Shivaji Park in Mumbai, where she received full state honors. Her remains were draped in the Indian flag and taken from her Lower Parel residence to the crematorium in Dadar.

Several prominent figures from the entertainment, political and business communities attended the funeral, including Aamir Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Vivek Oberoi, Anup Jalota, Shaan, Ramesh Sippy and Padmini Kolhapure.

During her career, Bhosle received numerous honors for her contributions to Indian music, including the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 2000 and the Padma Vibhushan in 2008. (Source: IANS)