Ishan Kishan Becomes No. 1 T20I Batter, Travis Head Tops Test Rankings

Dubai– India wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan has replaced teammate Abhishek Sharma as the world’s top-ranked T20I batter, while Australia’s Travis Head has reached No. 1 in the Test batting rankings for the first time.

Kishan achieved a career-best rating in the latest ICC Player Rankings, ending Abhishek’s nearly yearlong reign at the top. The update followed India’s 2-0 T20I series defeat to Ireland in Belfast.

The left-hander’s rise was driven by his performances at the ICC T20 World Cup earlier this year, where he scored 317 runs at a strike rate of nearly 200. His tournament included a Player of the Match-winning innings against Pakistan in Colombo.

Abhishek now trails Kishan by seven rating points. Kishan became only the fourth Indian men’s batter to reach No. 1 in the T20I rankings, joining a group that includes Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav.

Ireland captain Lorcan Tucker rose four places to a tie for 77th in the T20I batting rankings, while Ross Adair climbed six spots to 84th following their performances against India.

Ireland seamer Matthew Humphreys moved up one position to 25th among T20I bowlers after taking four wickets in the series and earning a career-best rating.

India’s Shivam Dube climbed three places to seventh in the T20I all-rounder rankings. Ireland’s Gareth Delany and Harry Tector advanced to 24th and 38th, respectively.

Head replaced England’s Harry Brook at the top of the Test batting rankings after Brook and Joe Root recorded modest returns against New Zealand in Nottingham. Brook slipped to second, while Root dropped two places to third.

India fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah regained sole possession of the No. 1 Test bowling ranking after New Zealand pacer Matt Henry fell to second.

New Zealand’s victory over England at Trent Bridge produced substantial gains for several batters. Rachin Ravindra rose two places to seventh, Daryl Mitchell climbed five spots to 11th and Devon Conway moved up 14 places to a tie for 15th. Tom Latham advanced 12 positions to a tie for 31st.

New Zealand pacer Nathan Smith climbed eight places to 38th among Test bowlers.

England captain Ben Stokes moved up two spots to finish his international career at No. 3 among Test all-rounders following his mid-match retirement.

West Indies fast bowlers Shamar Joseph and Kemar Roach also gained ground after their performances in a victory over Sri Lanka in Antigua. Joseph rose nine places to a tie for 14th, while Roach moved up four positions to 17th. (Source: IANS)