‘Sad & dejected’: Pall of gloom over Kamala Harris’s ancestral village in TN after electoral defeat

Chennai– A pall of gloom descended over Thulasendrapuram village in Tamil Nadu’s Thiruvarur district on Wednesday following U.S. Democratic Party candidate Kamala Harris’s loss in the presidential election against Donald Trump.

Thulaseendrapuram is the ancestral village of Kamala Harris. Special poojas (rituals) were conducted at the Sree Dharmasastha Temple, which is associated with Kamala’s maternal lineage. Her grandfather, P.C. Gopalan, played a significant role in renovating this ancestral temple, and the family visits the temple regularly to attend poojas dedicated to their deity.

A temple board shows that Kamala Harris donated Rs 5,000 to the temple, a contribution made on her behalf by her aunt Sarala Gopalan.

A farmer from the village, Murugesan K.M, expressed his disappointment to IANS, saying: “We are dejected at Kamala Harris’s loss. We were hopeful for a big win in this election, but unfortunately, it didn’t happen. However, we expect her to win the next time and become the president of the most powerful country in the world.”

The residents had been hopeful for Kamala’s victory and had planned celebrations, including an Annadhanam (free food distribution) event.

DMK councillor Arulmozhi and her spouse, T. Suthakar, conducted a special Abishegam (ritual bathing) with sandalwood, turmeric, and other sacred items, as well as an Archanai (prayer offering) to the presiding deity at the Dharmasastha Temple, the family deity of Kamala’s ancestors.

Suthakar told IANS: “We were hoping for the victory of our daughter of the soil. We are sad and dejected, but we believe she will win the next election and become the President.”

A spiritual organisation based in Madurai, Anushanathin Anugraham, also organised special poojas for Kamala Harris’s victory.

Priests chanted Vedic mantras and performed dhyanam (meditation) for her success, invoking blessings from Kanchi Mahaperiyava, Lord Krishna, Lord Murugan, Valli, Deivanai, Lord Rama, and Goddess Kamatchi Amman.

Posters appeared across the village in Tamil, expressing prayers for Kamala’s victory. (IANS)