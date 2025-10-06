Neeti Mohan’s New Track ‘Zaar Zaar’ Captures the Raw Power of Grief and Emotion

- Advertisement -

Mumbai– Singer Neeti Mohan’s latest single ‘Zaar Zaar’ was unveiled on Monday, marking a powerful return for actor-dancer Elli AvrRam in a bold and magnetic performance. The song, composed by Rusha & Blizza, also features multi-talented artist Farhan Khan and blends the intensity of heartbreak with high-energy, dance-worthy beats.

Exploring the raw depth of uncontrollable grief and emotion, ‘Zaar Zaar’ pairs pulsating rhythms with striking visuals to create a soundscape that is both cinematic and deeply personal.

Neeti Mohan described the track as “pure emotion in melody.” She said, “For me, it was about surrendering completely to the feeling of heartbreak and letting my voice carry that vulnerability. I hope people feel the honesty in every note.”

Elli AvrRam, who stars in the music video, called the experience “pure fire.” “I loved every bit of performing it — it’s sensual, powerful, and unapologetically bold. I can’t wait for everyone to experience the visuals and the vibe we’ve created,” she said.

Producers Rusha & Blizza said they wanted ‘Zaar Zaar’ to feel “larger than life,” combining intensity with infectious rhythm. “Working with Neeti and Farhan was magical, and Elli’s performance takes the song to another dimension,” the duo said.

Farhan Khan added that his contribution through Urdu poetry aimed to capture a balance between fragility and strength. “Collaborating with incredible artists like Neeti Mohan and Rusha & Blizza has been truly special. My vision was to infuse the track with emotional depth and energy — to show that even in her most vulnerable moments, a woman remains unmatched in strength and worth,” he said.

‘Zaar Zaar’ is now streaming across all major music platforms. (Source: IANS)