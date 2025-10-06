Ammy Virk’s ‘Aaj Na Bula Jatta Nu’ Brings High-Energy Punjabi Beats as This Season’s Men’s Anthem

- Advertisement -

Mumbai– The makers of Godday Godday Chaa 2 unveiled the lively new track ‘Aaj Na Bula Jatta Nu’ on Monday, with singer-actor Ammy Virk lending his powerful vocals to what is being hailed as this season’s ultimate men’s anthem.

Written by Kaptaan and composed by Aladin, the bhangra-driven number bursts with infectious energy and celebrates camaraderie, festive spirit, and Punjabi swagger. The track captures the unfiltered joy of friendship and the magnetic energy of group celebration that defines Punjabi culture.

Talking about the song, Ammy Virk said, “‘Aaj Na Bula Jatta Nu’ is a proper bhangra beat track, high on energy and full of vibe. It’s the kind of song that makes you want to get up and dance the moment it starts playing. We wanted to create something that captures the spirit and camaraderie of men celebrating together, and I think this track does exactly that.”

With its playful tone, power-packed vocals, and an unforgettable hook line, ‘Aaj Na Bula Jatta Nu’ goes beyond being just a party track — it embodies the pride, joy, and unapologetic swagger of Punjabi men.

Director Vijay Kumar Arora said the song sets the tone for the vibrant world of the upcoming film. “Bhangra beats are the heartbeat of Punjab, and ‘Aaj Na Bula Jatta Nu’ captures that perfectly. It’s playful, infectious, and sets the stage for the joyous, colorful world of Godday Godday Chaa 2. This song isn’t just a track, it’s an experience,” he said.

Continuing the legacy of the original Godday Godday Chaa, the sequel blends humor, celebration, and a strong social message about gender coexistence through music and storytelling.

Produced by Zee Studios and VH Entertainment and directed by Vijay Kumar Arora, Godday Godday Chaa 2 is set to release in theaters on October 21, 2025. The song ‘Aaj Na Bula Jatta Nu’ is available now under the Zee Music label. (Source: IANS)