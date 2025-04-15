LearnQuest Music Festival Chair Anish Khanzode Previews the Premier Indian Classical Music Event of the Year

WALTHAM, MA — The LearnQuest Academy of Music is set to host its 17th Annual Music Festival this weekend, a much-anticipated celebration of Indian classical and light music. Spearheading this year’s event is Anish Khanzode, a passionate music enthusiast and accomplished software engineer, who serves as the festival’s chair.

In an exclusive video interview with INDIA New England News, Mr. Khanzode shares his insights and excitement about the upcoming event, which continues to be a cultural cornerstone in the region’s Indian classical music scene.

👉 Watch the full interview by clicking [here] or on the image below.

Taking place April 19 and 20 at the Regis College Auditorium in Weston, Massachusetts, the festival offers a rare opportunity to experience the profound richness of Indian classical music live. The two-day event will feature an extraordinary lineup of globally acclaimed maestros and rising talents from both India and the Indian-American diaspora.

From the soulful serenity of Hindustani ragas to the intricate rhythms of Karnatic compositions, the LearnQuest Music Festival is a musical odyssey that spans generations, styles, and instruments. Whether you’re a seasoned aficionado or a curious newcomer, this weekend promises a deeply moving artistic journey through the timeless traditions of Indian classical music.

Saturday, April 19 – A Day of Resonance and Rhythm

The festival opens with a stellar lineup, showcasing the best of Karnatic and Hindustani traditions:

Saketharaman brings soulful Carnatic vocals to life, accompanied by the virtuosity of Kamalakiran Vinjamuri on violin, Sai Giridhar on mridangam, and Sowmya Narayanan on ghatam.

Renowned harmonium maestro Ravindra Katoti joins forces with Sumit Naik on tabla to explore the nuanced world of Hindustani melodies.

Acclaimed vocalist Sankari Krishnan will be joined by Raghul Ravichandran (violin), V.S. Raghavan (mridangam), and Nerkunam Sankar (kanjira) for a performance steeped in tradition and vitality.

Supriyo Datta, a celebrated Hindustani vocalist, will be accompanied by Sangeet Mishra on sarangi and Aarchik Banerjee on tabla, blending lyrical devotion with instrumental mastery.

The talented Akkarai Sisters, Subhalakshmi and Sornalatha, on twin violins, will be joined by mridangam artist K.U. Jaichandra Rao in a stirring display of Carnatic expression.

The evening culminates in a legendary performance by Ustad Amjad Ali Khan, the sarod maestro, alongside his sons Amaan Ali Bangash and Ayaan Ali Bangash. Joining them are tabla greats Amit Kavthekar and Anubrata Chatterjee, promising a grand finale steeped in tradition and brilliance.

Sunday, April 20 – A Day of Fusion and Finesse

Sunday continues the musical magic with a diverse array of styles and collaborations:

11:00 AM – Saxophone Trio: A rare East-meets-West ensemble featuring Phil Scarff, Shishir Kumar, and Priyank Krishna, supported by Anup Banerjee (tabla) and V.S. Raghavan (mridangam).

1:00 PM – Rachna Bodas, a distinguished Hindustani vocalist, will be joined by Nitin Mitta (tabla) and Sangeet Mishra (sarangi), blending soulful gayaki with instrumental dialogue.

3:00 PM – Sanjay Subramanian, a master of Carnatic vocal, will perform with Praveen Sitaram (mridangam) and Pranav Swaroop (violin), offering an exquisite afternoon recital.

4:45 PM – Nishat Khan, sitar maestro and global ambassador of Hindustani music, will mesmerize the audience alongside tabla legend Anindo Chatterjee in a grand finale filled with dazzling improvisation.

🎤 Closing the festival, Ranjani and Gayatri, the powerhouse Carnatic vocal duo, will deliver a transcendent concert to celebrate unity in sound and spirit.

Come and Celebrate

Join LearnQuest Academy of Music and music lovers April 19–20, 2025, at Regis College Auditorium in Weston, MA, for an unforgettable weekend of music, culture, and community. Whether you’re a connoisseur of classical music or discovering it for the first time, this event offers something for every soul.

To buy a ticket, please click here.