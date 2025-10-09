‘Kaalamaadan Gaanam’ Song from Dhruv Vikram’s Sports Drama ‘Bison Kaalamaadan’ Released

- Advertisement -

CHENNAI– The makers of Mari Selvaraj’s much-anticipated sports drama Bison Kaalamaadan, starring Dhruv Vikram, unveiled the energetic folk track Kaalamaadan Gaanam on Thursday, sparking excitement among fans and film enthusiasts ahead of the movie’s release.

The rousing number, composed by Nivas K. Prasanna with lyrics by director Mari Selvaraj, is sung by V. M. Mahalingam. The song opens with a poem penned by Selvaraj himself, describing a raw and poetic transformation born of struggle and defiance. Translated from Tamil, the verse reads: “Innumerable unanswerable questions fenced me and arose around as a tall wall. Violently I dashed my head against it. As I dashed on and on ferociously, piercing through the flesh, horns sprout out. As the innocents near me with tears, as the strong oppose me with swords, from within me soars a Kaalamaadan.”

The Central Board of Film Certification has cleared Bison Kaalamaadan with a U/A rating, paving the way for its theatrical release on October 17. Produced by Applause Entertainment in collaboration with Pa Ranjith’s Neelam Studios, the film has been described as a powerful sports drama driven by passion, resilience, and triumph against adversity.

Dhruv Vikram stars as a kabaddi player, with Anupama Parameswaran playing the female lead. The ensemble cast also includes Lal, Pasupathy, Rajisha Vijayan, Hari Krishnan, Azhagam Perumal, Aruvi Madhanand, and Kalaiyarasan.

Sources close to the production team say Bison Kaalamaadan draws inspiration from real-life events and is packed with Mari Selvaraj’s trademark storytelling and emotional depth. The film is expected to be a landmark Tamil release that blends social commentary with electrifying sports drama.

Reflecting on the demanding shoot, Dhruv Vikram shared a heartfelt post on Instagram when filming wrapped: “After years of preparation, several months of filming, shedding blood, sweat, and tears, it’s finally a wrap on BISON. The process of shooting and prepping for this film has changed my life. Thank you @mariselvaraj84 Sir for fortifying my soul and giving me an experience of a lifetime.”

The film’s technical crew includes cinematographer Ezhil Arasu K., editor Sakthi Thiru, and producers Sameer Nair, Deepak Saigal, Pa Ranjith, and Aditi Anand. With its intense narrative, rustic visuals, and stirring music, Bison Kaalamaadan promises to deliver an unforgettable cinematic experience. (Source: IANS)