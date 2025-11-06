Radha Rhythms: New England’s Only Shop for Repair and Sale of Indian Musical Instruments Keeps Tradition Alive

- Advertisement -

BOSTON— In a quiet Stoughton neighborhood, the echoes of India come alive in one man’s basement. The rhythmic beats of the tabla, the resonant drone of the harmonium, and the deep tones of the pakhawaj fill the air inside Radha Rhythms—New England’s only dedicated shop specializing in the repair and sale of Indian musical instruments.

Founded by Ramana Akela, Radha Rhythms has become a lifeline for musicians, dancers, and music schools across the region. From professional artists to young students, nearly everyone in New England’s Indian classical music community eventually finds their way to Akela’s basement workshop.

“Almost everyone comes to me,” Akela said in an exclusive video interview with INDIA New England News. “Even celebrity artists from India reach out when they’re performing in Boston. There’s simply no other place like this around.”

A Rare Craft in New England

Akela’s shop is unlike any other in the region. Rows of tablas, harmoniums, sitars, and pakhawajs line the walls, waiting for repair or fine-tuning. Each instrument requires specialized knowledge and a craftsman’s touch—skills Akela has honed over years of dedication.

Unlike Western instruments, Indian classical instruments are often handmade, using natural materials like goat skin, wood, and brass. Repairing them is both an art and a science, demanding a deep understanding of how sound, tension, and craftsmanship intertwine. Akela’s mastery ensures that every instrument he repairs not only plays beautifully but also retains its authentic character and soul.

Serving a Growing Cultural Community

As the South Asian population in New England grows, so too has the demand for traditional music education and performances. Indian dance schools and classical music academies rely heavily on instruments like tablas and harmoniums, which need ongoing maintenance to stay performance-ready.

“Indian music is emotional and spiritual—it’s not just sound, it’s expression,” Akela explained. “When an instrument breaks or loses its tone, it feels like a part of that expression is lost. My job is to bring it back to life.”

Trusted by Students and Maestros Alike

Akela’s reputation has spread far beyond Massachusetts. Touring musicians from India often visit his shop when performing in the Boston area, trusting him to restore their instruments on short notice. Local music teachers and students also depend on him for both instrument purchases and regular servicing.

Beyond repairs, Radha Rhythms offers a handpicked selection of new instruments sourced directly from trusted makers in India—ensuring quality and authenticity for musicians at every level.

Preserving Tradition, One Instrument at a Time

At a time when digital music dominates, Akela’s work is a reminder of the tactile beauty of handcrafted instruments and the cultural traditions they embody. His shop has become a bridge between generations, connecting those who grew up with Indian music to a new generation discovering it abroad.

“Every time I fix an instrument,” said Akela, smiling, “I feel like I’m keeping a piece of India alive right here in New England.”

For New England’s Indian music community, Radha Rhythms is more than a repair shop—it’s the heartbeat of a living tradition, ensuring that the timeless sounds of India continue to resonate, one instrument at a time.