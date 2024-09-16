Neelesh Misra wasn’t invited to ‘Woh Lamhe’ music launch: Never ending story for writers

- Advertisement -

Mumbai– Lyricist-writer-talk show host Neelesh Misra has spoken about how he was completely sidelined by a music label during the music launch of the film ‘Woh Lamhe’ in 2006.

Recently, actress Kangana Ranaut took to her X account, and shared an archival video from the music launch of ‘Woh Lamhe’, as she sent out the message to all young women to embrace their true self.

Neelesh quote tweeted the video and shared that he wrote the famous song ‘Kya Mujhe Pyaar Hai’ but wasn’t even invited to the music launch by the label.

He wrote, “I wrote the song running in the video — “Kya Mujhe Pyar Hai” for this film. Sadly I wasn’t even invited to the music launch by the music label. A never ending story for writers”.

Although Neelesh did not mention the name of the music label, the rights of the music of ‘Woh Lamhe’, as per their YouTube channel are with T-Series which is often embroiled in controversies involving ill practices in the music industry including the exploitation of artistes.

Recently, music composer-singer Jasleen Royal had also initiated legal action against T-Series as she filed a lawsuit against the label, lyricist Raj Ranjodh, and singer Guru Randhawa for unauthorised use of her music in the song ‘All Right’ from the album ‘G Thing’. The lawsuit was filed in the Bombay High Court.

T-Series was founded by Gulshan Kumar to sell pirated Hindi songs before the company eventually began producing new music. Their breakthrough came with the soundtrack of the Aamir Khan-starrer ‘Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak’ composed by Anand–Milind, written by Majrooh Sultanpuri.

The label became a market leader in India with the album of ‘Aashiqui’.

Back in 2013, Bollywood actor Abhay Deol had also called out the music label when he showed up at the red carpet of an event with a bruised eye. The bruised eye, which was reportedly made with the help of prosthetics, was to symbolise that he was being smacked by the music label as they had stalled the release of music of his maiden production venture ‘One By Two’ two weeks ahead of the film’s release.

At the time, T-Series had shared an official statement saying that the onus completely lies on Viacom 18 as they acquired the rights of the film’s music based on representation, warranties and indemnities of Viacom 18. (IANS)