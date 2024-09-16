Arijit shares his ‘perfect’ moments with singer Ed Sheeran

- Advertisement -

Mumbai– Renowned singer Arijit Singh has shared pictures from his London concert as he performed with English singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran.

Taking to his photo-sharing platform, Arijit, who has 10.5 million followers on Instagram, dropped a series of his epic moments from the concert in London.

Arijit captioned the post, “London, thank you for showing up in such a magnificent way last night. Love and Gratitude. Thank you Ed Sheeran for the perfect moment.” with a heart emoji.

In the first picture, Arijit was seen playing guitar with the “Shape of You” fame singer in their rockstar Avatar. For the event, Arijit donned a red traditional bandana along with his silver jacket while Ed was seen in his favorite black cap with a pair of black t-shirts and jeans.

The other picture resembled a powerful aura as Ed was seen circling with fans while crooning to his all-time classics as Arijit can be seen smiling on the big screen.

The other snapshots were from the concert showing Arijit and Ed performing simultaneously as they give the audience a once-in-a-lifetime experience. The pictures also focused on the vibrant theme of their concert showing backstage artists performing on the center stage.

The last snapshot posted by Arijit signifies his heart-melting gesture for the audience and also a big thanks to god for giving him all the blessings. The background filled with stars among the galaxy and the audience is absolutely a delight for his die-hard admirers as they capture the picture-perfect moment.

After London, the ‘Tum Hi Ho’ fame singer’s UK & European tour will commence in Birmingham on September 16, 2024. Later, the tour will move to its final course in Rotterdam on September 19 and Manchester on September 22 respectively.

At the age of 18, Arijit became part of a reality show titled ‘Fame Gurukul’ as a participant and finished in sixth place.

In his early days, the ‘Hawaayein’ fame singer pursued his singing career with many music programmers and directors such as Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, Mithoon, Monty Sharma and Pritam.

Arijit made his Bollywood debut with the song ‘Phir Mohabbat’ along with singers Saim Bhatt and Mohammed Irfan which was composed by music director Mithoon for the 2011 thriller-drama ‘Murder 2’. (IANS)