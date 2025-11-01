NECA Today: Where Visionaries, Innovators, and Icons Redefine Success and Excellence

- Advertisement -

BURLINGTON, MA–From the architect of India’s Aadhaar Card to pioneers in medicine, law, and culture—and one of the world’s top women CEOs—NECA 2025 transcends recognition. It stands as a living testament to how vision, courage, and community can reshape the American landscape.

Tonight, the Burlington Marriott Grand Ballroom transforms into a stage of excellence and inspiration as more than 400 distinguished guests gather for the 9th Annual New England Choice Awards (NECA). Organized by INE Multimedia, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, in collaboration with INDIA New England News, this sold-out black-tie gala is where the best of business, academia, medicine, and the arts converge to celebrate one shared story—success with purpose.

At the center of this year’s celebration is Indra Nooyi, former Chairman and CEO of PepsiCo, widely regarded as one of the world’s most influential business leaders. Nooyi will receive the 2025 Lifetime Achievement Award, presented by Dr. L. Rafael Reif, the 17th President of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), who serves as the evening’s Distinguished Guest of Honor.

Nooyi’s leadership goes beyond strategy—it is grounded in empathy, courage, and conviction. Her example continues to shape how the world defines leadership.

Adding further gravitas to the occasion, Former Harvard Business School Dean Nitin Nohria, NECA’s 2018 Lifetime Achievement Award recipient, joins as Special Guest of Honor to present the evening’s honors to this year’s extraordinary winners.

Honoring Excellence Across Fields

The 2025 NECA honorees embody the highest standards of innovation, service, and creativity:

Sanjay Sarma (MIT) – Academia & Innovation Award

Shadaj (Rajesh Godbole) – Art & Culture Visionary Award

Naveen Pawar, Co-founder, Mighty Squirrel – Business Luminary Award

Dr. Anil Chandraker, MD – Healthcare Trailblazer Award

Dr. Gopala Dwarakanath, MD – Legacy in Community Service Award

New England Malayalee Association (NEMA) – Non-Profit Organization of the Year

A landmark new category, the Legal & Justice Champion Award, will also make its debut tonight. Leader Bank Founder and CEO Sushil Tuli will present this honor to Judge Neil Sherring, recognizing his unwavering dedication to fairness and community impact.

A Night of Artistry and Inspiration

NECA 2025 will also feature an unprecedented cultural showcase—a Kathak–Bharatanatyam jugalbandi performed by Mitali Mukherjee and Diya Shenoy. Their duet, uniting two of India’s classical dance traditions, symbolizes balance, beauty, and the shared heartbeat of artistic expression.

And in a performance that bridges intellect and artistry, Shirish Nimgaonkar—an IIT Bombay, Stanford, and Harvard graduate, and a successful entrepreneur-turned-singer—will take center stage as the evening’s featured performer.

Powered by Community

This year’s celebration is made possible through the partnership of leading sponsors and community allies, including Leader Bank, Chinmaya Mission Boston, Gourmet India, and others who share NECA’s mission to uplift, recognize, and inspire.

Defining a Legacy of Leadership

Since its founding, the New England Choice Awards have evolved into one of the region’s most prestigious platforms celebrating Indian American excellence. Each honoree’s story is a reflection of perseverance, purpose, and passion—a reminder that leadership is not measured in accolades, but in the difference one creates.

And tonight, as the chandeliers dim and the applause swells through the ballroom, the message of NECA 2025 rings clear: This is not just a celebration of success—it is a declaration of legacy.

For event highlights, winner interviews, and full photo coverage, visit www.indianewengland.com.