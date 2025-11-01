A Guide to Today’s NECA 2025: A Night of Artistry, Inspiration, and Community

- Advertisement -

BURLINGTON, MA— We are looking forward to welcoming you to the 9th Annual New England Choice Awards (NECA) Gala today, Saturday, November 1, 2025, at the Burlington Marriott Hotel in Burlington, MA.

Please note that this event is completely sold out. Walk-ins will not be admitted.

Registration begins at 5:00 PM. As there is typically heavy traffic in the Burlington area at that time, please plan accordingly and give yourself extra travel time to arrive promptly.

Get ready to share and celebrate your success—and to inspire and be inspired. On the shining wheels of success and purpose, dazzle yourself, your friends, and your loved ones with glitz, glamour, elegance, and style.

Here is a quick guide to plan your evening:

When: Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025

Where: Burlington Marriott Hotel, Burlington, MA

Parking: Free parking

Dress Code: Indian or formal Western attire

What: Celebrate and share the accomplishments and contributions of our community’s trailblazers and visionaries

Tentative Schedule:

5:00 PM – Registration

5:15 PM – Cocktail Reception

6:00 PM – Doors Open / Seating Begins

6:15 PM – New England Choice Awards Show Begins

9:00 PM – Gourmet India Dinner

9:45 PM – DJ / Dancing

Program Highlights

Indra Nooyi , former Chairman and CEO of PepsiCo , widely regarded as one of the world’s most influential business leaders, will receive the 2025 Lifetime Achievement Award , presented by Dr. L. Rafael Reif , the 17th President of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) .

Adding further distinction, Former Harvard Business School Dean Nitin Nohria, NECA’s 2018 Lifetime Achievement Award recipient, joins as Special Guest of Honor to present this year’s awards to the 2025 honorees.

Honoring Excellence Across Fields

The 2025 NECA honorees embody the highest standards of innovation, service, and creativity:

Sanjay Sarma (MIT) – Academia & Innovation Award

Shadaj (Rajesh Godbole) – Art & Culture Visionary Award

Naveen Pawar, Co-founder, Mighty Squirrel – Business Luminary Award

Dr. Anil Chandraker, MD – Healthcare Trailblazer Award

Dr. Gopala Dwarakanath, MD – Legacy in Community Service Award

New England Malayalee Association (NEMA) – Non-Profit Organization of the Year

A landmark new category—the Legal & Justice Champion Award—makes its debut tonight. Leader Bank Founder and CEO Sushil Tuli will present this honor to Judge Neil Sherring, recognizing his unwavering dedication to fairness, equity, and community impact.

Welcome: Upendra Mishra

Hostess and Creator of NECA: Dr. Manju Sheth, MD

Masters of Ceremony: Anu Chitrapu, Mandy Pant, and Aditi Taylor

A Night of Artistry and Inspiration

NECA 2025 will also feature an unprecedented cultural showcase—a Kathak–Bharatanatyam jugalbandi performed by Mitali Mukherjee and Diya Shenoy. Their duet, uniting two of India’s most revered classical dance traditions, symbolizes balance, beauty, and the shared heartbeat of artistic expression.

Adding a contemporary note, Shirish Nimgaonkar—an IIT Bombay, Stanford, and Harvard graduate, and a successful entrepreneur-turned-singer—will take center stage as the evening’s featured performer, blending intellect and artistry in perfect harmony.

Presented By

The New England Choice Awards Gala is presented by INE MultiMedia, Inc., in collaboration with INDIA New England News, the region’s oldest and largest multimedia platform serving the South Asian community.

Sponsors

NECA Sponsors: Leader Bank, Chinmaya Mission Boston, Gourmet India, The Commonwealth of Massachusetts Asian American and Pacific Islanders Commission, Precise Marketing, and Women Who Win.

Community Sponsors and Supporters: Cocoon Media, TaranOm Creations, SRAVEO, Events2Be, and Fotu Duniya.

A Full House of Celebration

Reflecting on the overwhelming response to this year’s gala, Upendra Mishra, Co-Producer of NECA and Publisher of INDIA New England News, said: