Bollywood Roundup: Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Shah Rukh Khan, and more…

- Advertisement -

Deepika Padukone cheers Jemimah Rodrigues for opening up about anxiety struggle

MUMBAI, India — Actress Deepika Padukone has thrown her support behind Indian cricketer Jemimah Rodrigues after the young star tearfully revealed her battle with anxiety during the ICC Women’s World Cup.

Deepika, who has long spoken about her own mental health struggles, reshared Jemimah’s emotional video on Instagram, writing, “Thank you @jemimahrodrigues for your vulnerability and for sharing your story.”

At a post-match press conference, Jemimah broke down as she described calling her mom in tears before games and feeling “numb” from anxiety. “Nobody likes to talk about their weakness,” she said. “But I want to, because someone watching might be going through the same thing.”

Jemimah, who was briefly dropped from the team, made a stunning comeback — smashing an unbeaten 127 to lead India to a record chase of 339 against the defending champions in Navi Mumbai on October 30, securing a spot in Sunday’s final against South Africa.

Akshay Kumar shares his three golden rules for life

MUMBAI, India — Bollywood’s action icon Akshay Kumar says his life runs on three simple principles: respect, kindness, and courage.

Speaking at a martial arts event in Surat with Jackie Shroff, the ‘Kesari’ star credited his discipline and success to the sport, calling these traits his “life mantras.” “Martial arts and sports teach you how to become a better human being. If you follow respect, kindness, and courage, your life will be truly beautiful,” Akshay said.

Jackie Shroff, impressed by Akshay’s commitment to promoting martial arts, praised him warmly, saying, “Every person should have a son like Akshay.”

Akshay was recently spotted at the Mumbai airport with his mother-in-law Dimple Kapadia and Jackie Shroff as they traveled to Surat for the International Kudo Tournament.

On the work front, the ‘Hera Pheri’ star has had a blockbuster year with films like “Sky Force,” “Kesari Chapter 2,” “Housefull 5,” and “Jolly LLB 3,” and he’s set to return to comedy with Priyadarshan’s “Bhooth Bangla,” “Haiwaan,” and “Hera Pheri 3.”

Shah Rukh Khan launches global film festival ahead of 60th birthday

MUMBAI, India — Superstar Shah Rukh Khan is giving fans the ultimate treat — a two-week film festival celebrating his legendary career, with screenings across India and select theatres worldwide.

Announcing the event on Instagram, the ‘Dilwale’ star wrote, “Main kaun hoon, kaun nahi… doesn’t really matter, as long as the lights, camera, and a little bit of love are still rolling. See you at the #ShahRukhKhanFilmFestival starting today.”

The festival, organized with PVR INOX and Cinepolis in India and YRF International overseas, will bring back seven of SRK’s biggest hits — including “Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa,” “Dil Se,” “Devdas,” “Om Shanti Om,” “Chennai Express,” and “Jawan.”

Timed perfectly with the actor’s 60th birthday on November 2, the celebration spans more than 75 cinemas in 30 cities across India and screens in regions from the Middle East to North America, the UK, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand — letting fans relive the magic of Bollywood’s King all over again.

Soha Ali Khan shares touching childhood story about her father’s birthday gift

MUMBAI, India — Actress-author Soha Ali Khan has shared a sweet memory from her childhood, revealing how her father, cricket legend Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, taught her a lifelong lesson in saving money.

Speaking on her podcast All About Her, Soha recalled, “When I was 12, my father gave me Rs 500 for my birthday but offered a choice — spend it however I liked, or return it and get Rs 50 every October.”

She chose the second option. “He kept his word. Every year, without fail, I got Rs 50 in October. It taught me the power of consistency and planning ahead,” she said, adding that the lesson shaped her financial discipline as an adult.

Soha, who’s married to actor-filmmaker Kunal Kemmu, was last seen in Chhorii 2, where she played the chilling role of Daasi Maa alongside Nushrratt Bharuccha in the Vishal Furia-directed horror sequel.

Salman Khan praises Telangana’s rapid rise, vows to promote its global image

HYDERABAD, India — Bollywood superstar Salman Khan met Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy in Mumbai and hailed the state’s impressive pace of growth.

During their meeting, Salman applauded the government’s “dynamic initiatives” and pledged to help spread the message of “Telangana Rising” across the world. “He expressed admiration for the state’s vision and promised to promote Telangana’s vibrant image internationally,” the Chief Minister’s Office said.

The government is preparing its long-term roadmap, Telangana Rising Vision 2047, aiming to make the state a $3 trillion economy by India’s 100th Independence anniversary. The plan, set for release on December 9—Sonia Gandhi’s birthday—focuses on sustainable, inclusive growth and invites citizens from all walks of life to share their ideas and aspirations.

Rashmika Mandanna says feeling ‘I’ve made it’ would mean losing her edge

MUMBAI, India — Actress Rashmika Mandanna, lovingly dubbed the “National Crush,” says she refuses to get complacent — believing that the moment she feels she’s “made it,” she’ll lose her drive.

“Every time I’m about to feel that way, some crisis hits,” Rashmika told IANS with a laugh. “The day I say ‘I’ve made it now’ is the day I’ll lose the plot. My audience has shown me love, and it’s my responsibility to keep surprising them.”

Having starred in over two dozen hits across languages, Rashmika said she never takes her fans’ support for granted. “I know how hard they work for their money. I can only give my best — the rest is up to the team and how the film shapes up,” she said.

Fresh off her success with Thamma, Rashmika is gearing up for her next big release, The Girlfriend, a Telugu romantic drama with Dheekshith Shetty, set to hit theatres on November 7, 2025. She’ll also appear in Cocktail 2 and Mysaa later next year. (Source: IANS)