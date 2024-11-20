Mufasa’s voice cast revealed: Meet voice artists behind Hindi, Tamil and Telugu versions

- Advertisement -

Mumbai– Shah Rukh Khan and Mahesh Babu will be voicing Mufasa in Hindi and Telugu, respectively. Tamil actor Arjun Das will lend his voice to Mufasa in the Tamil version.

In addition to the iconic Mufasa, the film features a powerhouse lineup of voices for other key characters in all three languages. The voice cast for “Mufasa: The Lion King” (Hindi) has been revealed, with Shah Rukh Khan voicing Mufasa, Aryan Khan as Simba, and AbRam Khan as the cub version of Mufasa. Sanjay Mishra will voice Pumbaa, Shreyas Talpade will play Timon, Makarand Deshpande will lend his voice to Rafiki, and Meiyang Chang will voice Taka.

The voice cast for “Mufasa: The Lion King” (Tamil) includes Arjun Das as Mufasa, Ashok Selvan as Taka, Robo Shankar as Pumbaa, Singam Puli as Timon, VTV Ganesh as young Rafiki, and M. Nasser as Kiros.

The voice cast for the Telugu version features Superstar Mahesh Babu as Mufasa, Brahmanandam as Pumbaa, Ali as Timon, Satyadev as Taka, and Ayyappa P Sharma as Kiros.

“Mufasa: The Lion King” brings the legendary tale of the beloved king of the Pride Lands to life, with Rafiki narrating the story of Mufasa’s unlikely rise to power. The film introduces an orphaned cub named Mufasa, a sympathetic lion named Taka, who is the heir to a royal bloodline and their epic journey alongside a diverse group of misfit characters. Directed by Barry Jenkins, the film is set to release in Indian cinemas on December 20 in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

Earlier this month, the Hindi trailer of Mufasa: The Lion King generated significant buzz with SRK reprising his iconic role as Mufasa.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan will next be seen in Sujoy Ghosh’s “King”, which will also feature his daughter, Suhana Khan. Additionally, Netflix and Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment have officially announced an untitled Bollywood series, marking Aryan Khan’s debut as a creator and director. Set for a 2025 release, the series will be available exclusively on Netflix. (IANS)