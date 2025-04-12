Kathak Legend Kumudini Lakhia Passes Away at 95; PM Modi, Gujarat CM Lead Tributes

Ahmedabad— Renowned Kathak maestro and trailblazing choreographer Kumudini Lakhia passed away on Saturday at the age of 95 in Ahmedabad, marking the end of an era in Indian classical dance.

The celebrated artist, who founded the Kadamb Centre for Dance and Music in 1967, died at her residence where she lived with her daughter, acclaimed dancer Maitreyi Hattangadi. Her demise comes just months after she was awarded the Padma Vibhushan on Republic Day 2025—India’s second-highest civilian honour—for her lifelong contribution to Kathak.

In a career spanning more than seven decades, Lakhia redefined Kathak with her groundbreaking group choreographies and contemporary reinterpretations of classical themes. A recipient of the Padma Shri (1987) and Padma Bhushan (2010), she was widely regarded as a pioneer who bridged tradition with innovation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the tributes, calling Lakhia “an outstanding cultural icon.” In a statement, he said, “Deeply saddened by the passing of Kumudini Lakhia ji. Her passion for Kathak and Indian classical dance was reflected in her remarkable body of work. A true pioneer, she nurtured generations of dancers. Her contributions will continue to be cherished. Om Shanti.”

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel echoed the sentiment, describing her as “the pride of Gujarat and India in classical art.” He lauded her role in training a new generation of performers and elevating Kathak on the global stage.

Born in 1929, Lakhia began her career touring internationally with Ram Gopal, one of the first artists to showcase Indian dance abroad. She later trained under stalwarts of the Jaipur Gharana and the legendary Pandit Shambhu Maharaj, ultimately evolving from a solo performer into a visionary choreographer.

In 1973, she shifted focus entirely to choreography, developing ensemble works that broke away from Kathak’s solo tradition. Notable among her compositions are Dhabkar (Pulse), Yugal (The Duet), and Atah Kim (Where Now?), the latter debuting at Delhi’s Kathak Mahotsav in 1980.

Her influence extended to cinema as well—she co-choreographed the classical sequences in Muzaffar Ali’s 1981 cult film Umrao Jaan.

Lakhia’s legacy lives on through her many disciples, including leading Kathak artists like Aditi Mangaldas, Vaishali Trivedi, Daksha Sheth, and Maulik Shah, among others.

As tributes pour in from across the arts community and beyond, India mourns not only a legendary dancer but a cultural reformer who reshaped the very grammar of Kathak. (Source: IANS)