WAVES 2025: One Global Stage for Creativity on May 1-4 in Mumbai

Advertisement

New Delhi – Union Minister for Railways, Electronics & IT, Ashwini Vaishnaw has called on global creators to join, the world’s largest creative entertainment summit, set to take place in Mumbai from May 1–4. Calling it a “global stage for boundless creativity,” the minister described WAVES 2025 as a launchpad for creators, startups, and innovators across tech, entertainment, and media. “” Vaishnaw posted on X, emphasizing the event’s role in driving the orange economy forward. The summit will feature, a global business hub and online marketplace connecting professionals across media, gaming, XR, metaverse, and GenAI. Startups will have the chance to pitch to top investors and celebrities. With over 5,000 delegates from 100+ countries expected, WAVES aims to position Mumbai as a creative capital on the world stage. It is planned as an annual event. As part of the lead-up,, under the ‘Create in India’ banner, has shortlisted 10 global EDM talents for the finale at WAVES. This initiative strengthens India’s role in global music innovation and DJ culture. (Source: IANS)