Celebrating the Timeless Tapestry of Indian Classical Music: April 19–20, 2025 at Regis College in Weston, MA

WESTON, MA–This April, immerse yourself in the rich heritage and divine artistry of Indian classical music as world-renowned musicians and rising stars from both India and the Indian-American diaspora gather for a spectacular two-day festival at the Regis College Auditorium in Weston, Massachusetts.

From the meditative depth of Hindustani ragas to the intricate beauty of Karnatic compositions, this 17th Annual LearnQuest Music Festival promises a musical journey across traditions, instruments, and generations.

Saturday, April 19 – A Day of Resonance and Rhythm

The festival opens with a stellar lineup, showcasing the best of Karnatic and Hindustani traditions:

Saketharaman brings soulful Carnatic vocals to life, accompanied by the virtuosity of Kamalakiran Vinjamuri on violin, Sai Giridhar on mridangam, and Sowmya Narayanan on ghatam.

Renowned harmonium maestro Ravindra Katoti joins forces with Sumit Naik on tabla to explore the nuanced world of Hindustani melodies.

Acclaimed vocalist Sankari Krishnan will be joined by Raghul Ravichandran (violin), V.S. Raghavan (mridangam), and Nerkunam Sankar (kanjira) for a performance steeped in tradition and vitality.

Supriyo Datta, a celebrated Hindustani vocalist, will be accompanied by Sangeet Mishra on sarangi and Aarchik Banerjee on tabla, blending lyrical devotion with instrumental mastery.

The talented Akkarai Sisters, Subhalakshmi and Sornalatha, on twin violins, will be joined by mridangam artist K.U. Jaichandra Rao in a stirring display of Carnatic expression.

The evening culminates in a legendary performance by Ustad Amjad Ali Khan, the sarod maestro, alongside his sons Amaan Ali Bangash and Ayaan Ali Bangash. Joining them are tabla greats Amit Kavthekar and Anubrata Chatterjee, promising a grand finale steeped in tradition and brilliance.

Sunday, April 20 – A Day of Fusion and Finesse

Sunday continues the musical magic with a diverse array of styles and collaborations:

11:00 AM – Saxophone Trio: A rare East-meets-West ensemble featuring Phil Scarff, Shishir Kumar, and Priyank Krishna, supported by Anup Banerjee (tabla) and V.S. Raghavan (mridangam).

1:00 PM – Rachna Bodas, a distinguished Hindustani vocalist, will be joined by Nitin Mitta (tabla) and Sangeet Mishra (sarangi), blending soulful gayaki with instrumental dialogue.

3:00 PM – Sanjay Subramanian, a master of Carnatic vocal, will perform with Praveen Sitaram (mridangam) and Pranav Swaroop (violin), offering an exquisite afternoon recital.

4:45 PM – Nishat Khan, sitar maestro and global ambassador of Hindustani music, will mesmerize the audience alongside tabla legend Anindo Chatterjee in a grand finale filled with dazzling improvisation.

🎤 Closing the festival, Ranjani and Gayatri, the powerhouse Carnatic vocal duo, will deliver a transcendent concert to celebrate unity in sound and spirit.

Come and Celebrate

Join LearnQuest Academy of Music and music lovers April 19–20, 2025, at Regis College Auditorium in Weston, MA, for an unforgettable weekend of music, culture, and community. Whether you’re a connoisseur of classical music or discovering it for the first time, this event offers something for every soul.

