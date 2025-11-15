Kareena Kapoor Khan Posts Rare Throwback of the Entire Kapoor Clan, Delights Fans With Nostalgic Family Moment

- Advertisement -

Mumbai— Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan treated fans to a nostalgic surprise on Thursday as she shared a rare, decades-old photograph of the legendary Kapoor family. The picture, pulled from deep within the family archives, features nearly all senior members of the iconic Bollywood lineage — a treasure for cinema lovers and Kapoor admirers alike.

The vintage image includes the late Raj Kapoor, his wife Krishna Kapoor, Kareena’s parents Randhir Kapoor and Babita, as well as Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh. Also seen are Shashi Kapoor and his wife Jennifer Kendal, along with Rajiv Kapoor and his spouse. The photo even captures baby Kareena sitting on her grandfather Raj Kapoor’s lap, while her cousin Riddhima Kapoor Sahni rests comfortably on Krishna Kapoor’s lap. A young Karisma Kapoor is also seen seated near her grandparents.

Sharing the priceless memory on Instagram, Kareena captioned the picture, “The roots, the legacy.” The post instantly stirred emotions among fans, who flooded her comments with love for the iconic family portrait.

The image was part of a larger carousel Kareena posted, offering a warm and candid glimpse into her personal life. Describing the collection as “bits and bobs,” the actress shared everyday moments and intimate snapshots — from candid selfies to affectionate family memories.

One picture shows Kareena playfully pouting in a car with the caption, “Car selfies hit different.” Another throwback captures Kareena and her sister Karisma twinning in matching outfits, accompanied by the line, “I still have that dress.” A beachside picture of Saif Ali Khan, shirtless and relaxed, drew attention with her cheeky note, “Not complaining about the view.”

Kareena also posted a charming photo of her mother, Babita Kapoor, applying lipstick, captioned, “Mom’s glam, forever inspired.” Together, the images offered fans a closer look at the actress’s everyday joys, family bonds, and cherished memories.

Kareena Begins Shooting for Her 68th Film

On the professional front, Kareena recently announced that she has begun filming her 68th movie, Daayra. Sharing glimpses from her first day on set, she expressed excitement about working with director Meghna Gulzar and co-star Prithviraj Sukumaran.

She captioned her post: “Day 1 of the 68th film, Daayra, with the most amazing @meghnagulzar and @therealprithvi. Send love and blessings.”

Daayra is described as an intense crime-drama thriller and marks another significant milestone in Kareena’s illustrious career. (Source: IANS)