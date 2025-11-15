A Timeless Star Bids Farewell: Bollywood Pays Tribute to Kamini Kaushal, A Legend Who Shaped Indian Cinema

- Advertisement -

Mumbai— Indian cinema bid farewell today to one of its brightest and longest-shining stars, veteran actress Kamini Kaushal, who passed away at the age of 98 after age-related complications. A pioneer whose career began with the Palme d’Or-winning Neecha Nagar (1946), she went on to shape the landscape of Hindi cinema across more than nine decades — an achievement few in the industry can claim.

Known for her grace, poise, and a body of work spanning over 90 films, Kamini Kaushal worked alongside legends like Dilip Kumar, Raj Kapoor, Ashok Kumar, and Dev Anand. Her nuanced performances in films such as Shaheed, Nadiya Ke Paar, Shabnam, Aarzoo and Biraj Bahu earned her immense critical acclaim and a permanent place in the hearts of generations. On television, too, she left an impression with memorable work, especially in Doordarshan’s Chand Sitare.

As news of her passing spread, heartfelt tributes poured in from actors across generations — many of whom had the privilege of sharing the screen with her in her later years. Here’s how Bollywood remembered the evergreen icon.

Kiara Advani: “Your grace, humility, and talent inspired generations”

Actress Kiara Advani, who worked with Kamini Kaushal in the blockbuster Kabir Singh, shared an emotional message on social media. Posting a vintage photograph of the veteran actress from her younger days, Kiara wrote:

“It was an honour to work with you. Your grace, humility and talent inspired generations and left an unforgettable mark on Indian cinema. Rest in peace, Kamini Kaushal Ji.”

Though their on-screen moments together were limited, their sequences — Kamini portraying Kiara’s grandmother-in-law — were deeply appreciated by fans for their warmth and emotional depth.

Kareena Kapoor Khan: A silent salute to a legend

Kareena Kapoor Khan, who worked with Kamini Kaushal in Laal Singh Chaddha (2022), which became the veteran star’s final film, paid her respects by sharing a throwback image of the actress. Kareena captioned the photo with a simple but powerful combination of emojis — a red heart, a rainbow, and folded hands — a gesture reflecting deep admiration and gratitude.

Their brief but poignant collaboration now holds a special place as Kaushal’s last appearance on the silver screen.

Shahid Kapoor: “Rest in Light, Ma’am”

Actor Shahid Kapoor, who played Kamini Kaushal’s grandson in Kabir Singh, shared a touching collage featuring the actress in both her younger and older years. His caption read:

“Rest In Light, Ma’am.”

Their grandmother-grandson dynamic was one of the emotional anchors of the film, and Shahid’s tribute resonated with fans who remembered their chemistry with fondness.

A Quiet Farewell From The Family

A close family friend shared that Kamini Kaushal’s loved ones prefer privacy during this difficult time, maintaining the dignified reserve that has always defined the family.

“Kamini Kaushal’s family is extremely low profile and needs privacy,” the source noted.

A Legacy Etched in Gold

Born in Lahore as the youngest of five siblings, Kamini Kaushal embarked on her cinematic journey with a milestone project — Neecha Nagar, winner of the Palme d’Or at Cannes. Over decades, she played layered, compelling characters that earned her a reputation as one of Bollywood’s most versatile actresses.

Her celebrated pairing with Dilip Kumar in films like Nadiya Ke Paar, Shaheed, Shabnam, and Aarzoo is still remembered with warmth and nostalgia.

With over 90 films, acclaimed television work, and collaborations with some of the greatest names in Indian cinema, Kamini Kaushal leaves behind a cinematic legacy that continues to inspire.

She is survived by her sons — Shravan, Vidur, and Rahul Sood.

A Star Who Belonged to Every Generation

Tributes from Kiara, Kareena, and Shahid — three actors from three different generations — reflect the rare truth of Kamini Kaushal’s journey: she was an artist who transcended eras. From black-and-white classics to contemporary blockbusters, she remained relevant, loved, and respected.

Today, Bollywood not only mourns her passing but celebrates a life that enriched Indian cinema for nearly a century.

Rest in light, Kamini Kaushal ji. Your legacy lives on.