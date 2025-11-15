Salman Khan Celebrates Children’s Day With Young Fans, Shares Heartwarming Moments Online

- Advertisement -

Mumbai— Bollywood superstar Salman Khan marked Children’s Day in a special way this year, celebrating the occasion surrounded by some of his youngest and most enthusiastic admirers. The actor, known for his immense popularity across age groups, shared a heartfelt video on Instagram Stories that captured him warmly greeting a large crowd of children gathered to see their favourite star.

In the clip, Salman appears visibly delighted as he waves to the young fans, who enthusiastically cheer and reach out to him. Dressed in a classic black T-shirt and accompanied by tight security, the actor also obliged several children with selfies, adding to the excitement of the moment.

The actor was seen sporting a moustache, part of his look for his upcoming war drama The Battle of Galwan. The film is based on the 2020 confrontation between Indian and Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley — a brutal clash fought without firearms due to standing protocols in the border region. The incident marked the first fatalities in the India–China border conflict in nearly 45 years.

A first-look poster of the film, released earlier this year, featured Salman in a rugged, battle-hardened avatar with a bloodied face and fierce resolve. The poster carried the striking line: “Over 15,000 feet above sea level, India fought its most brutal battle without firing a single bullet.” The glimpse has already stirred considerable buzz among fans awaiting the film’s release.

Meanwhile, Salman is currently in Qatar for Da-Bangg: The Tour Reloaded, held on November 14 at the Asian Town Amphitheatre in Doha. He is joined by Jacqueline Fernandez, Tamannaah Bhatia, Stebin Ben, Sunil Grover, Prabhu Deva, and Maniesh Paul for the entertainment tour.

In addition to his film and stage commitments, Salman continues to host the popular reality show Bigg Boss 19, adding another busy chapter to his festive season calendar. (Source: IANS)