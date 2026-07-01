Bollywood Roundup: Bhumi Pednekar, Preity Zinta, Kajol, and more….

Bhumi Pednekar Jokes About Skipping Gym Because of the Weather

Mumbai — Bhumi Pednekar showed her playful side as she joked about skipping the gym because of the city’s gloomy weather.

The actress shared a cheerful selfie on social media in which she was seen winking at the camera while wearing a white T-shirt and a rudraksha bead necklace.

“This girl has full plans of skipping gym. Blaming it on the weather,” she wrote.

Pednekar recently spent two weeks at a farm surrounded by nature and animals, describing it as her “home away from home.”

Her recent posts have also reflected her interest in spirituality, including a visit to Dharamshala, where she met the Dalai Lama.

Preity Zinta Explains Why She Dislikes Being Called ‘Bubbly’

Mumbai — Preity Zinta once explained why she dislikes being repeatedly described as “bubbly,” saying the label overlooks other sides of her personality.

During an appearance on “Koffee With Karan,” host Karan Johar asked the actress why she objected to the description.

“Because I think there are other aspects to my personality besides being bubbly and talkative. There are other things to me also. I’ve just got stranded with bubbly, bubbly, bubbly,” Zinta said.

She added that audiences may associate her with the label because she has played energetic characters on screen.

Zinta is set to return to the big screen in “Batwara 1947,” co-starring Sunny Deol and Shabana Azmi. The film is scheduled to open in theaters on Aug. 14, 2026.

Kajol Jokes Fans Who Like Her Posts Are Smarter and Better Looking

Mumbai — Kajol amused fans with a playful social media post claiming that people who like her posts are happier, more intelligent and better looking.

The actress shared a selfie taken inside a car, wearing a blush pink sari with a diamond-and-ruby choker necklace.

“Those who like my posts are happier, more intelligent and better looking than those who don’t; according to a study I made up,” she wrote.

Known for her witty captions and humorous posts, Kajol frequently shares lighthearted moments with her followers.

The actress was most recently seen in “Maa” and also entered the hosting space with “Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle,” which she co-hosted with actress and author Twinkle Khanna.

Nia Sharma Gets Emotional as ‘Laughter Chefs 3’ Ends

Mumbai — Nia Sharma shared an emotional note after the third season of the cooking reality show “Laughter Chefs” came to an end.

The actress posted a video compilation of moments from the finale and said she would not trade the experience for anything.

“3 seasons. Same emotions. Tears and heart full of love… offf Once again ! Wouldn’t have traded this for anything else in the world! #laughterchefs3 (sic),” she wrote.

The finale aired June 28. The season featured celebrities including Aly Goni, Karan Kundrra, Rubina Dilaik, Ankita Lokhande, Krushna Abhishek and Kashmera Shah.

Bharti Singh hosted the show, while Chef Harpal Singh Sokhi served as judge.

Kajal Aggarwal Recalls Teasing Sister Nisha During Childhood

Mumbai — Kajal Aggarwal revealed how she used to tease her younger sister, Nisha Aggarwal, when they were children.

The actress said she would tell Nisha that the family had picked her up from a department store across the street and would return her if she misbehaved.

“When we were younger, I used to torment my sister by saying, we picked her up from the department store across the street and will return her with a credit note if she misbehaves,” Kajal wrote on Instagram.

The post came after Nisha was asked during a question-and-answer session why she looks so similar to Kajal.

“I mean… that’s usually how siblings work, right? Same parents, same genes… a little resemblance is expected!” Nisha replied.

Kajal will next appear alongside Shreyas Talpade in the courtroom drama “The India Story: Slow Poison,” scheduled for release in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil on July 24.

Sreeleela Recalls Balancing MBBS Exams With ‘Viral Vayyari’ Shoot

Mumbai — Sreeleela has opened up about balancing her medical studies with her acting career while filming the dance number “Viral Vayyari.”

Marking Doctor’s Day, the actress said becoming a doctor had always been her dream and that she continued to prioritize her MBBS exams despite a demanding shooting schedule.

“Being a doctor has always been my dream and my biggest passion. Even while shooting for Viral Vayyari, I made sure my MBBS exams came first. I’d finish my shoot, rush back for my practical’s, and return to the set whenever I got a break. It wasn’t easy, but pursuing medicine has always meant the world to me.”

“Viral Vayyari,” composed by Devi Sri Prasad, appeared in the Telugu romantic drama “Junior,” starring Sreeleela and Kireeti Reddy.

Sreeleela’s upcoming projects include the Telugu action film “Ustaad Bhagat Singh,” the Tamil drama “Parasakthi” and a Hindi romantic musical directed by Anurag Basu and co-starring Kartik Aaryan. (Source: IANS)