‘Ishq Da Chehra’ From ‘Border 2’ Brings a Tender Romantic Turn With Diljit Dosanjh

MUMBAI, India — Punjabi star Diljit Dosanjh has teamed up with music duo Sachet-Parampara to deliver a soulful new track, ‘Ishq Da Chehra,’ from the upcoming film ‘Border 2,’ offering an emotional counterpoint to the film’s wartime setting.

The song was unveiled by the makers of ‘Border 2’ on social media, with vocals by Diljit Dosanjh, Sachet Tandon, and Parampara Tandon. Production banner T-Series Films shared a preview of the track on Instagram with the caption: “Ishq da yaara naam suna tha, tujhse mila toh main hua roobaroo! #IshqDaChehra out now!”

‘Ishq Da Chehra’ is a romantic melody that shifts the focus from the battlefield to the personal lives of soldiers, highlighting love, longing, and emotional resilience. The song explores the quieter, more intimate bonds that give strength to the characters beyond the frontlines.

The music video features warm, heartfelt montages of characters played by Diljit Dosanjh, Varun Dhawan, Ahan Shetty, and Sunny Deol with their partners, portraying love as an anchor amid duty and sacrifice.

Composed by Sachet-Parampara with lyrics by Kausar Munir, the song interweaves multiple love stories, including those of Sunny Deol and Mona Singh, Varun Dhawan and Medha Rana, Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa, and Ahan Shetty and Anyaa Singh.

‘Border 2,’ which Varun Dhawan has said is based on the 1971 war and certain true events, is presented by Gulshan Kumar & T-Series in association with J.P. Dutta’s J.P. Films. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, J.P. Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta, and directed by Anurag Singh.

The film is scheduled for release on January 23.

The original ‘Border,’ directed by J.P. Dutta and released in 1997, was a major blockbuster. It featured an ensemble cast including Sunny Deol, Jackie Shroff, Suniel Shetty, Akshaye Khanna, Puneet Issar, Sudesh Berry, and Kulbhushan Kharbanda, along with Tabu, Pooja Bhatt, Rakhee Gulzar, Sharbani Mukherjee, Sapna Bedi, and Rajiv Goswami. (Source: IANS)