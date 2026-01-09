A. P. Dhillon Experiments With Rock Sound in New Single ‘Raatan Lambiyaan’

- Advertisement -

MUMBAI, India — Punjabi singer-songwriter A. P. Dhillon has taken a stylistic turn with the release of his new single ‘Raatan Lambiyaan,’ a guitar-driven rock track created in collaboration with Shinda Kahlon.

The song marks a departure from Dhillon’s signature hip-hop and pop-infused sound, introducing a heavier rock influence as he continues to expand his musical range. The release follows his recently concluded One of One Tour, which was entirely sold out and saw him perform to large crowds, including an audience of about 20,000 fans in Delhi.

‘Raatan Lambiyaan’ highlights Dhillon’s ongoing experimentation across genres and signals the start of what is expected to be a busy year of new releases for the artist. Known for tracks such as ‘Excuses,’ ‘Summer High,’ and ‘Brown Munde,’ Dhillon has built a reputation for blending styles while maintaining a strong melodic identity.

Reflecting on the new release, Dhillon said, “‘Raatan Lambiyaan’ was my chance to tap into the raw energy of rock. I teased it during an Instagram Live a few months ago and have been getting messages from fans to release it ever since. We just wanted to create something powerful and a bit different from what I’ve done before, and I’m really excited it’s finally out there.”

Dhillon is regarded as one of the most influential Punjabi-language artists of his generation, with a growing global presence. His international profile was underscored in 2023 when he became the first Punjabi-language artist to perform at the Juno Awards in Edmonton, Canada.

With more than two billion streams worldwide, Dhillon continues to strengthen his position as one of the leading Desi artists on the global stage. The release of ‘Raatan Lambiyaan’ sets the tone for a new phase in his career, as he explores new sounds while building on his existing success. (Source: IANS)