Parineeti Chopra Shares Mindfulness Routine That Helps Her Stay Calm Postpartum

MUMBAI, India — Actress Parineeti Chopra has opened up about how she keeps herself calm and centered during the postpartum phase, emphasizing the importance of mindfulness and mental well-being.

Chopra, who was last seen in ‘Amar Singh Chamkila,’ said she has completed two months postpartum. In a recent video shared on her YouTube channel, the actress spoke at length about how her morning routine and mindset help her maintain emotional balance.

“If your mind is positive, your body follows it,” Chopra said. She noted that many people begin their day by immediately checking their phones, a habit she believes can negatively affect mental health. “The worst habit is that they start scrolling as soon as they wake up. That makes your mind almost numb. And your whole day can be disturbed,” she said.

The actress said she consciously avoids her phone after waking up and instead allows herself quiet time. “If you wake up in the morning and ignore your phone, get bored for an hour, sit, listen to music, go in nature, and listen to the birds, it helps you keep calm,” she said.

Chopra also shared that chanting plays a key role in her routine. “Chant some mantras. That’s what I do. I chant Hanuman Chalisa as soon as I wake up in the morning. Or I chant Namami Shamisham. And that’s how I like to start my day,” she said, adding that beginning the day in a positive mental state helps her manage both positive and negative situations better.

“So I feel that whatever happens in the day, positive or negative, you can control its reaction. Because you are in a good state,” she said. Reflecting with humor, she added that starting her day should feel cinematic: “It should be like when I get out of my bed. It should be a shot of a heroine. I get out of my bed in slow motion.”

Chopra said her outlook has evolved with time and experience. “Life should be like this. I have realized as I am growing older. Mindset is everything. How you react to everything. What perception you have. That is the most important thing,” she said.

She also stressed that her priorities now revolve around overall well-being. “The most important thing is my health, my fitness, and my mental health for myself,” she said, adding that she has become more attuned to her personal needs. “Now I have understood what I like, what I like to do, what I want to eat, how I want to eat, and when I want to sleep.”

The actress said focusing on mental clarity and self-care has helped her navigate the postpartum period with greater calm and confidence. (Source: IANS)