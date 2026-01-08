India to Continue Backing International Solar Alliance After U.S. Withdrawal

- Advertisement -

NEW DELHI — India will continue working with member countries of the International Solar Alliance despite the United States announcing its withdrawal from the organization, a senior government official said.

The official said the government has taken note of media reports citing the U.S. decision to exit 66 international organizations, including the International Solar Alliance, which represents about 125 member countries.

The alliance remains focused on supporting its members in addressing shared challenges related to scaling up solar energy, in line with national priorities and the goal of achieving universal energy access, the official said.

India will continue to work closely with member countries, particularly Least Developed Countries and Small Island Developing States, on the development and deployment of solar energy. This includes mobilizing finance, building capacity, and reducing risk perceptions associated with solar projects, the official added.

President Donald Trump on Wednesday signed an executive order suspending U.S. support for 66 organizations, agencies, and commissions following an administration-wide review of American participation in and funding for international bodies, including those affiliated with the United Nations, according to a White House statement.

The Trump administration has also distanced itself from the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change and other organizations focused on climate policy and climate action.

Experts have described the U.S. withdrawal as a major setback in global efforts to combat climate change, noting that the country is both the world’s largest economy and one of its biggest polluters.

The UNFCCC, a 1992 agreement among 198 countries to support climate action in developing nations, serves as the foundation for the Paris climate agreement. Trump has repeatedly described climate change as a “hoax” and has supported increased production of fossil fuels, including oil.

Other organizations from which the United States plans to withdraw include the Carbon Free Energy Compact, the United Nations University, the International Cotton Advisory Committee, the International Tropical Timber Organization, the Partnership for Atlantic Cooperation, the Pan-American Institute for Geography and History, the International Federation of Arts Councils and Culture Agencies, and the International Lead and Zinc Study Group.

The administration has also withdrawn from the UN Population Fund, which provides sexual and reproductive health services globally, accusing the agency of involvement in what it described as “coercive abortion practices” in countries such as China. (Source: IANS)