Ehsaan Shares Rare Throwback From ‘Kal Ho Naa Ho’ Composing Session

MUMBAI, Maharashtra — Music composer Ehsaan of the celebrated trio Shankar–Ehsaan–Loy has sparked nostalgia among fans by sharing a rare throwback photograph from the composing session of the iconic song “Kal Ho Naa Ho.”

The photograph features Ehsaan alongside Shankar Mahadevan and Loy Mendonsa, with film director Nikhil Advani and veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar also seen in the frame. The image offers a glimpse into the creative process behind one of Bollywood’s most enduring soundtracks.

Sharing the picture on social media, Ehsaan wrote, “The only picture that exists of @shankarehsaanloy @shankar.mahadevan @loymendonsaofficial at the composing session for #kalhonaaaho with director @nikkhiladvani and @jaduakhtar pity that Yash Johar Sir is not in the pic this session created history and the iconic music for the movie. @karanjohar @dharmamovies @sonunigamofficial #bollywoodsongsdaily #bollywoodsongs.”

According to the caption, the photograph was taken during a late-night music session in a Mumbai studio in 2003. Ehsaan also noted that producer Yash Johar was not present in the frame, though he played a key role in bringing the film to life.

“Kal Ho Naa Ho” was featured in the 2003 film of the same name, directed by Nikhil Advani and produced by Yash Johar under the Dharma Productions banner. The film starred Shah Rukh Khan, Saif Ali Khan, and Preity Zinta in lead roles, with Jaya Bachchan, Sushma Seth, Reema Lagoo, Delnaaz Irani, Lilette Dubey, Ketki Dave, and Simone Singh appearing in supporting roles. Sonali Bendre and Sanjay Kapoor made cameo appearances.

The title track was sung by Sonu Nigam, composed by Shankar–Ehsaan–Loy, and penned by Javed Akhtar. Released on November 28, 2003, “Kal Ho Naa Ho” went on to achieve major commercial success and critical acclaim, cementing its place as a modern Bollywood classic. (Source: IANS)