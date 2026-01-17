Engineers India Completes Record-Breaking 4-Kilometre Pipeline Crossing Under Brahmaputra River

- Advertisement -

New Delhi— State-owned Engineers India Limited (EIL) has completed the world’s longest horizontal directional drilling (HDD) crossing for a pipeline, successfully laying a section more than 4 kilometres long beneath the Brahmaputra River, the company announced Saturday.

The 4,058-metre crossing was completed for a 26-inch crude oil pipeline as part of the Paradip–Numaligarh Crude Oil Pipeline project. According to EIL, the achievement sets a new global record for HDD crossings of this diameter.

In a statement shared on social media platform X, the company said the milestone surpasses its own previous record of 4,027 metres, which was achieved during an HDD crossing beneath the Ganga River under the same project.

EIL said the successful execution highlights its engineering capability, innovation, and ability to deliver complex infrastructure projects in challenging conditions.

The Paradip–Numaligarh pipeline is a 1,635-kilometre strategic energy corridor being developed for Numaligarh Refinery Limited. Once completed, it will transport imported crude oil from Paradip Port in Odisha to Assam, passing through Odisha, Jharkhand, Bihar, West Bengal, and the northeastern region.

According to the company, the pipeline is expected to strengthen India’s energy security, support refinery expansion in the Northeast, and contribute to regional economic growth and employment.

EIL credited the successful completion of the record-breaking river crossing to close coordination with Numaligarh Refinery Limited, project contractors, and other stakeholders. The company said the achievement marks an important step toward advancing infrastructure development in the Northeast and across the country.

Established in 1965, Engineers India Limited provides engineering consultancy and engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services, primarily in the oil and gas and petrochemical sectors. The company has also expanded into infrastructure, water and waste management, solar and nuclear power, and fertilizer projects. (Source: IANS)