India, Canada Look to Expand Economic Ties, Says Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal

- Advertisement -

New Delhi— India and Canada are seeking to deepen economic cooperation and unlock new opportunities across multiple sectors, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said Saturday following a meeting with David Eby, Premier of Canada’s British Columbia province.

Goyal said the discussions focused on strengthening the India–Canada economic partnership, boosting trade and investment, and exploring collaboration in areas including critical minerals, manufacturing, clean energy, technology, education, defence, and innovation.

In a post on social media platform X, the minister described the meeting as productive and emphasized the importance of sustained engagement between the two countries. He said both sides reaffirmed their commitment to ongoing dialogue to expand bilateral ties.

Goyal is expected to lead a high-level trade and investment delegation to Canada aimed at advancing commercial engagement between the two nations. According to the minister, India is also working toward launching negotiations for a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) with Canada.

India and Canada agreed in November to hold continued ministerial-level engagements with trade and investment stakeholders in both countries early next year.

British Columbia is India’s largest trading partner within Canada, with bilateral trade reaching $2.1 billion in 2024, accounting for about 25% of Canada’s exports to India. The province is home to approximately 12,000 technology companies and has Canada’s fastest-growing life sciences sector.

Premier Eby recently said that a trade mission to Asia resulted in major project developments, including the LNG Phase 2 project, which is expected to reach a final investment decision this year.

India is currently engaged in discussions on fair and balanced trade agreements with 14 countries or groups representing nearly 50 nations, including the United States, the European Union, Gulf Cooperation Council countries, New Zealand, Israel, Eurasian nations, Canada, South Africa, and the Mercosur bloc. (Source: IANS)