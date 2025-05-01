Director Obeli N. Krishna Tells Virat Kohli: “You Liking a Song from My Film Means the World!”

- Advertisement -

Chennai– Tamil filmmaker Obeli N. Krishna, director of the hit film Pathu Thala, has expressed heartfelt gratitude to cricket icon Virat Kohli after the former Indian captain revealed that his current favorite track is Nee Singam Dhan, a song from Krishna’s film.

In a video clip that quickly went viral, Kohli was asked about his favorite song at the moment. His response—“You’ll be shocked! Nee Singam Dhan (You are a lion)”—set social media buzzing. Krishna, a self-professed fan of the Royal Challengers Bangalore star, took to X (formerly Twitter) to share his excitement.

“Hi @imVkohli, as a hardcore fan of yours, hearing that you liked the song #NeeSingamDhan from my film #PathuThala truly means the world to me,” Krishna wrote. “Thank you so much—it’s an honor! The magic, of course, is all @arrahman sir, @SilambarasanTR_, @RCBTweets.”

Silambarasan, who plays the lead role in Pathu Thala and features in the song’s picturization, also responded to Kohli’s shoutout. Reposting the viral clip, he wrote, “Nee singam dhan @imVkohli” — affirming Kohli’s lionhearted spirit.

Nee Singam Dhan is sung by Sid Sriram and composed by Oscar-winning music legend A.R. Rahman, with lyrics penned by Vivek. The track has struck a chord far beyond Tamil-speaking audiences, especially after Kohli’s endorsement. Views of the song surged on YouTube, with fans from across the country flocking to hear the powerful anthem.

The lyrics loosely translate to: “He enters the battlefield as the village watches. He bears pain so his people can smile. When a herd of elephants tries to bring down his name, he stands tall like a lion.”

Adding another layer of cultural crossover, Rahman recently selected the same track as a tribute to M.S. Dhoni, performing it during the opening ceremony of an IPL match.

Kohli’s endorsement of Nee Singam Dhan has created a unique moment of celebration that bridges the worlds of cinema, music, and cricket—uniting fans across languages and borders through one electrifying anthem. (Source: IANS)