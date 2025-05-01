How Coldplay’s Ahmedabad Concert Became a Catalyst for City’s Transportation and Economic Growth

- Advertisement -

Mumbai– Coldplay’s recent two-night concert in Ahmedabad has done more than electrify fans—it has triggered a major shift in how live entertainment is viewed as a driver of urban infrastructure and economic growth in India. The British rock band’s “Music of the Spheres” tour, produced and promoted by BookMyShow Live, marked the largest live music event in the country’s history and offered a compelling case study in the evolution of India’s concert economy.

A newly released report titled “India’s Rising Concert Economy: Coldplay’s Ahmedabad Tour Sets the Blueprint for India’s Next Cultural Boomtowns”, published by EY-Parthenon in partnership with BookMyShow Live, highlights the sweeping impact of the event. Among the most notable revelations was how the concert served as a stress test—and a validation—of Ahmedabad’s transportation infrastructure.

To accommodate the surge in traffic, Western Railway partnered with event organizers to introduce special superfast trains between Mumbai and Ahmedabad. The city’s airport recorded an unprecedented 138,000 passengers over a three-day period, with 47,000 arrivals on the first day of the concert alone. Ahmedabad’s metro system also shattered its all-time ridership records, showing the extent to which one cultural event can drive large-scale urban movement.

Hotel rates surged dramatically, reaching as high as ₹50,000 to ₹90,000 within 48 hours of the concert’s announcement. These figures reflect the influx of high-spending domestic and international visitors and the broader tourism potential tied to major entertainment events.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, speaking at the Utkarsh Odisha – Make in Odisha Conclave 2025, underscored the broader implications: “In a country with such a rich heritage in music, dance, and storytelling, and a massive consumer base, there are vast opportunities for the concert economy. You must have seen the incredible images from the Coldplay concerts in Mumbai and Ahmedabad—proof of the immense potential of live entertainment in India.”

According to the report, over 80% of concertgoers shared a positive experience, with 39% expressing confidence in Ahmedabad’s ability to host more large-scale events. An impressive 78% now view Ahmedabad as a major concert destination, and 66% of attendees indicated they would gladly return for future events.

Gujarat’s Home Minister Harsh Sanghvi credited the success to careful logistical coordination. “Executing an event of this scale required meticulous planning across security, traffic, and emergency protocols. Strategic collaboration between the authorities and organizers ensured smooth operations and overall public safety.”

The concert generated a staggering ₹641 crore in economic impact, including a direct contribution of ₹392 crore to Ahmedabad’s local economy through spending on accommodation, transportation, dining, and retail. It also yielded ₹72 crore in GST revenue for the central government, highlighting the powerful fiscal ripple effect of large-scale cultural events.

The concert also revealed key demographic trends: 79% of attendees were under the age of 35, reaffirming the central role of younger audiences in shaping the future of live entertainment in India.

As the country positions itself for a cultural and economic transformation through live entertainment, Coldplay’s concert may well be remembered not just as a musical spectacle—but as a blueprint for India’s emerging concert-driven urban development. (Source: IANS)