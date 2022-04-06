Carnatic Music Legend Durga Krishnan to Receive the 2022 Lifetime Achievement Award

WALTHAM, MA–Durga Krishnan, New England Carnatic music legend who has been teaching music for over 50 years, will receive the 2022 Lifetime Achievement Award at the 19th Annual Woman of the Year Awards gala on June 3 at Burlington Marriott Hotel in Burlington, MA.

A graduate of Carnatic Music College of Chennai, with degrees including one as an advanced Teacher’s certificate, Ms. Krishnan is one of the primary disciples of the veena legend the late Dr. Chittibabu and has accompanied him on many albums and on stage.

“This award has been received by many worthy candidates in the past and I am humbled to join that group,” Ms. Krishnan told INDIA New England News. “There are a lot of people who have done really great things to benefit the community and many of them never received the honor or recognition they deserved in their lifetime. I feel very lucky to be part of a great community and all the opportunities that were given to give at least something back to the community from which I have benefited a lot in my life. My heart fest thanks and gratitude to everyone who is part of my life and without their support I cannot do any of the things I do.”

Ms. Krishnan, who also received further training under the tutelage of the violin maestro the late Padmabhushan Lalgudi G. Jayaraman, has been living and teaching and performing in the Boston area since 1977 and has had many successful arangetrams. She also gives lecture demonstrations and workshops in well-known educational institutes including Harvard University, Boston University, Tufts, Berklee College of Music, Wellesley College and the Museum of Fine Arts in Boston.

In addition, Ms. Krishnan has composed and directed music for several stage productions by local Bharathanatyam teachers. Her video of her original composition “Two Faces of Rain” was played at the International Climate Conference in Glaxo, Scotland in 2021. She has also worked with well-known Jazz musicians and performed in fusion concerts.

“It’s an honor to bestow the 2022 Lifetime Achievement Award to Ms. Krishnan on behalf of tens of thousands of our readers and viewers,” said Upendra Mishra, producer of the Woman of the Year Awards gala, and publisher of INDIA New England News, IndUS Business Journal, Life Sciences Times and Boston Real Estate Times. “Ms. Krishnan is not only a music teacher but has also been passionately involved with the area’s leading and prestigious institutions and organizations such as MITHAS, LearnQuest Academy of Music, Hindustani Carnatic Musicians Association and Chinmaya Mission Boston.”

Ms. Krishnan is an effective and sought-after teacher of veena and vocal music. Several of her students have won prizes in competitions run by CMANA and the Cleveland Thyagaraja Aradhana. She has composed and performed music for several dance productions for our local dance teachers and is a constant promoter of the Carnatic music in New England.

The Lifetime Achievement Award is bestowed upon extraordinary individuals annually by INDIA New England News, one of the nation’s largest print, online and video magazines covering the Indian and South Asian community.

Ms. Krishnan will receive the award on June 3 at the 19th Annual Woman of the Year gala, where 20 outstanding women in the areas of science, technology, business, healthcare, arts and culture, and community and social services will also be honored. The event is attended by about 500 business and community leaders, philanthropists and professionals.

Dr. Manju Sheth, MD, who launched the Lifetime Achievement Award at INDIA New England News eight years ago and serves as its director, said that it is an enormous privilege to confer the Lifetime Achievement Award at the Woman of the Year gala.

“It is a celebration of exemplary achievements of a woman for about two decades. We are very excited to honor Durga Krishnan this year,” said Dr. Sheth. “She is a renowned artist and has been teaching Veena since 1978. She has always said that the purpose of her life is to promote Carnatic music through Veena. She is a beloved teacher. Durga Krishnan is also a well-known community leader and has been dedicated to serving many local organizations. We are looking forward to honoring her at the Gala. Do join us in celebrating her wonderful journey on June 3.”

Shashikala Dwarakanath, co-founder of Chinmaya Mission Boston, said Ms. Krishnan a Guru par excellence, a pioneer of Carnatic music in the New England area, and has been serving the community in manifold ways for over four decades.

“Her devotion, commitment and sustained enthusiasm to the cultural life here is truly remarkable. Through her love for teaching Carnatic music, both vocal and veena she has brought many talented young musicians to the forefront. In her own right, she is a composer as well, and has delightful compositions to her credit,” Ms. Dwarakanath said. “What has truly made her a part of the larger community, is her involvement in many local cultural organizations, collaboration with Western and Indian musicians, and in organizing many concerts of the most recognized respected musicians from India.”

Ms. Krishnan has brought great heritage of Indian culture to the forefront, added Ms. Dwarakanath.

“Her strength is her passion for music. That is like a never ending well. In addition, her love for life and humanity is seen through many selfless projects that she silently engages in,” said Ms. Dwarakanath. “Her presence has added a beauty to our cultural lives, here in the New England area, and is truly a blessing for the propagation of our Hindu heritage. We are extremely thrilled that she is the much overdue recipient of the ‘Life Achievement Award’ for the year 2022. We thank the Board of India New England News for this much awaited recognition of Smt. Durga Krishnan.”

Aparna Balaji, a professional musician and president of Abhyaas Inc., has known Ms. Krishnan since she came to this country in year 2000.

“Words cannot describe this wonder woman’s contribution to this community. The New England Indian community is so fortunate to have her here. People know her as a serious musician, teacher, performer and an organizer, but she is so down to earth and so funny too,” said Ms. Balaji. “I have seen her dedication and passion in everything she does but I admire her courage and leadership the most. She is a great inspiration to many of us. She is most known for her punctuality. We always say there is EST, PST , IST and DST (Durga’s Standard Time) which perfectly aligns with the clock. Congratulations and best wishes to her on this Lifetime Achievement award.”

Pradeep Shukla, president of LearnQuest Academy of Music, said that Ms. Krishnan is one of the most senior Indian classical musicians of the New England area.

“Durga is a consummate Carnatic music teacher, performer and organizer who has been teaching Carnatic Music in the area for several decades. A principled individual with admirable values (human qualities or mindset) of fairness, commitment and trustworthiness,” said Mr. Shukla. “Durga has contributed a great deal to the Indian classical music scene in the New England area. She has gone far beyond her comfort zone to get involved with several music organizations in the area such as LearnQuest Academy, MITHAS, KHMC and Chinmaya Center and has made important contributions to these organizations. My hearty congratulations to her on receiving the Life Time Achievement Award.”

Chinmaya Mission Boston President Ajita Bhat said that Ms. Krishnan has been involved with Chinmaya Mission for over 20 years.

“Smt. Durga Krishnan is serving as the Cultural Director at Chinmaya Mission Boston for more than two decades,” said Ms. Bhat. “We are indeed proud and humbled that she will receive this Life Achievement award from INE. Well deserved to a person who makes a difference in the community with extreme sincerity, love, dedication and passion towards the classical music.”

Carnatic music teacher Tara Anand said she was overjoyed on this news.

“I am so overjoyed to hear that this year ‘s Life achievement Award is being bestowed on Durga Krishnan,” said Ms. Anand. “Indeed it is so well deserved, she is a most dedicated teacher, performer and a cultural pillar for the Carnatic music community and the classical music community at large.”