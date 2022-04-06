Join Jay Gupta and Dr. Vijaya Upadrasta for a Powerfully Restorative Yoga Experience at Health Expo

BURLINGTON, MA—Join Jay Gupta, RPh, MS, MTM Specialist, C-IAYT and Dr. Vijaya Upadrasta, MD for a powerfully restorative yoga experience at at the upcoming 8th Annual Indian and South Asian Health Expo on April 10th at Burlington Marriott Hotel in Burlington, MA.

Both Mr. Gupta and Dr. Upadrasta will kick off the Health Expo with their session. The practice will use a chair and will not require special clothing or gear.

The day-long event is free to all attendees, but registration is required. To register for free, please click here.

The expo is sponsored by Harvard Pilgrim HealthCare, Point32Health, Tufts Health Plan, KnowYourMeds, and eternalHealth.

Bios of the speakers of the kick off session:

Jay Gupta, RPh, MS, MTM Specialist, C-IAYT

Jay Gupta is the Director of Pharmacy and Integrative Health at Harbor Care in Nashua, NH. Jay is also the President YogaCaps, Inc. and RxRelax. YogaCaps (short for “yoga capsules”) is one of the oldest and largest free therapeutic yoga program for people with chronic health conditions. RxRelax educates healthcare professionals about evidence-based yoga techniques and provides certification and continuing education credits that empowers use of these valuable “yoga capsules” in their practice settings.

His way of providing yoga has been shared in health care settings and programs serving persons with mobility concerns across the USA. An internationally certified yoga therapist, Jay began his yoga immersion in India in 1983 and has been scientifically exploring the depths of yoga since then. He uses yoga as a tool for DePrescription and his clinical research pilots include study of the effects of telehealth yoga on healthcare workers during a pandemic, and testing yoga modalities on insomnia in oncology applications.

He is the Faculty Chief for RxRelax Seated Therapeutic Yoga certification which begins a new cohort in July 2022, and co-producer of a number of DVDs and CDs.

Jay also serves as a Medical Advisory Panel member for KnowYourMeds.com, a member of the Board of Directors for New Futures, Inc. and a regular panelist for Protect Our Care.

He is recognized by Cardinal Health, the National Alliance of State Pharmacy Associations and Next Generation Pharmacists/Pharmacy Times for excellence in integrative methods and reducing problematic polypharmacy.

Dr. Vijaya Upadrasta, MD

Dr. Upadrasta is a primary care physician working at Dartmouth- Hitchcock clinic in Manchester, NH for the past 18 years, and practicing yoga for the past 10 years. She observes that it helps her with stress relief, flexibility and work-life balance.

During an integrative medicine conference, she learned about the RxRelax Seated Therapeutic Yoga instructor training for health care professionals. She joined the program to see if she could help her patients, especially with anxiety, mobility and balance. She uses the yoga training in a number of applications. She incorporates discussions at her primary care practice, as well educating patients about research proven benefits of yoga. She has also led seated therapeutic yoga classes at YogaCaps, Inc., at Keystone Hall, an inpatient substance abuse rehabilitation facility, at the Merrimack Senior Center and at Catholic Medical Center (CMC). Dr. Upadrasta also started a fall prevention clinic at CMC outpatient rehabilitation about 7 years ago where she does comprehensive evaluation and treatment of people with balance problems and recurrent falls along with physical and occupational therapists.

Dr. Upadrasta is recognized as a Top Doctor by Castle Connolly, and has also earned the Exceptional Women in Medicine distinction. She has also been honored by VolunteerNH and by YogaCaps, Inc. for her dedicated yoga service to health-vulnerable populations.