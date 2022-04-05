Bollywood Roundup: Sunny Hinduja, Poonam Pandey, Sobhita Dhulipala, and more…

Sunny Hinduja starts shooting for ‘Shehzada’ in Mauritius

Mumbai– Actor Sunny Hinduja landed in Mauritius to start shooting his next film ‘Shehzada’, starring Kartik Aaryan.

He said, “It feels great to be on a shoot again. Pandemic had a really bad influence on us but now things are coming back to their place. I am immensely honoured to be a part of a film like ‘Shehzada’.”

Earlier, Sunny has appeared in projects like ‘Inside Edge’, ‘The Family Man’, ‘Aspirants’, ‘Chacha Vidhayak Hain Humare’ among others.

‘Shehzada’ is directed by Rohit Dhawan, produced by Bhushan Kumar, and also features Kriti Sanon.

The film is expected to release this year on November 4 theatrically.

‘Lock Upp’: Poonam Pandey keeps her promise to fans, goes topless

Mumbai– Poonam Pandey always grabs the limelight either with her pictures or controversies. Now on the show ‘Lock Upp’ she did it again by going topless in front of the camera on the show.

Last week, while she was the nominated and quite upset with the fact. Hence she went in front of the camera and requested her fans to save her, but that’s not it, furthermore she promised that if she gets saved she’ll remove her T-shirt.

During the judgement day, by all love and luck, she got saved. Everyone thought she was faking it, but she didn’t. Eventually while there were no inmates present she took off her T-shirt.

She also stated: “I kept my promise of removing the T-shirt and I can’t go beyond this, as this show is watched by different age groups and I don’t want to do something which will bring mine and the show’s reputation down.”

Sobhita Dhulipala wraps up ‘Made In Heaven 2’

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Sobhita Dhulipala has wrapped up the shooting for the second season of the much-awaited romantic drama series ‘Made In Heaven’. The actress shared the news with her followers through social media.

Sobhita took to her Instagram and shared an animated poster in which she was sitting in her ‘Made In Heaven’ signature pose. The actress announced the wrap up of its second season in the caption as she wrote, “It’s a wrap for big cat boss trooper Tara Khanna on season 2 of Made in heaven!!!!!!! Can’t wait to show you the fire that’s been blazing quietly (sic).”

Sobhita shot to fame with her performance in the first season of the show. Naturally, the anticipation for the second season of the show and her performance is palpable.

On the film front, the actress has a string of projects including Ronnie Screwvala’s ‘Sitara’, Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus ‘Ponniyin Selvan’ (Tamil), Telugu film ‘Major’ with Adivi Sesh and a Hollywood project ‘Monkey Man’ directed by and starring Dev Patel.

Samantha-starrer ‘Yashoda’ to release on August 12

Chennai– Actress Samantha’s upcoming film ‘Yashoda’, directed by Hari and Harish, will hit screens on August 12 this year, the makers announced on Tuesday.

The film has been bankrolled by producer Sivalenka Krishna Prasad for Sridevi Movies.

Making the announcement, producer Sivalenka Krishna Prasad said, “Samantha has given a phenomenal performance not just in acting but also in fight sequences of ‘Yashoda’. We’re simultaneously releasing the movie in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam & Hindi on August 12.

“Shoot will be wrapped up by May end. This action thriller has a plot that can pull national level audience to theatres. Finishing a major schedule in a massive set recently, we’re heading to another shoot schedule today in Kodaikanal.”

Besides Samantha, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Unni Mukundan, Rao Ramesh, Murali Sharma, Sampath Raj, Shatru, Madhurima, Kalpika Ganesh, Divya Sripada, Priyanka Sharma and others are playing major roles.

Music for the film is by Manisharma and dialogues are by Pulagam Chinnarayana and Dr. Challa Bhagyalaxmi.

M. Sukumar is the director of Photography for the film, which will have its stunts choreographed by Venkat.

Aishwarya Rajesh’s Instagram account restored

Chennai– Actress Aishwarya Rajesh, who has made a name for herself in both the Tamil and Telugu film industries, has announced that her Instagram account, which she feared had either been hacked or suspended, had been restored. Taking to Twitter, the actress said, "Thank you Instagram for the swift response. My account has been reactivated." The actress, on Monday, had appealed for help from those running the social media platform, after her account disappeared completely from the platform and her handle did not appear even when searched for it. She then posted a message on Twitter about her Instagram handle to let her followers know what had happened. On the work front, the actress has an interesting set of movies waiting to be released. She will be seen in a number of films including actor Vishnu Vishal's much awaited action entertainer 'Mohandas' and the Tamil remake of the Malayalam hit film 'The Great Indian Kitchen'. Saiyami Kher on working with Ashwiny Iyer Tiwary in 'Faadu' Mumbai– Actress Saiyami Kher recently wrapped up the shooting for Ashwiny Iyer Tiwary's web series 'Faadu'. It is a love story that also features Pavail Gulati and Abhilash Thapliyal. The web series was shot in Serbia, the Konkan region and Mumbai. Sharing her experience on the film, Saiyami said: "Working with Ashwiny maam was always on my wish list. I am emotional as we wrap this very special film. I have also made some 'Faadu' friends for life and can't wait to share this world with everyone." Apart from this, Saiyami Kher is a part of Tahira Kashyap's upcoming film 'Sharmaji Ki Beti' and R Balki's 'Ghoomer'. She will also be seen in the new season of 'Breathe: Into The Shadows' and 'Highway', a south film co-starring Anand Deverakonda. (IANS)