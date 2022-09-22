Bollywood Roundup: Sonal Chauhan, Madhuri Dixit, Sonu Sood, and more…

Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit, who hails from a Maharashtrian background is set to be seen in an unprecedented avatar as a Gujarati housewife in the upcoming streaming movie, ‘Maja Ma’. The trailer of the film was unveiled before the media on Thursday at a five-star property in the Juhu area of Mumbai.

The movie presents Madhuri Dixit in a complex and fearless avatar. Talking about her part in the film, the actress said in a statement that she is “thrilled” to be a part of the movie.

She told the media in attendance: “With ‘Maja Ma’, what I am most excited about is my character. It is a role with complex nuances that I have never played before. Pallavi Patel carries enormous responsibility – as a mother, as a wife and as a contributing member of society with such ease and grace, that it becomes easy to overlook her strength, conviction, and resilience. She goes through a multitude of emotions that could have strong repercussions on herlife and the lives of people she loves.”

This will be the first time when Madhuri will be seen dancing to Garba beats. The film also stars Gajraj Rao, Ritwik Bhowmik, Barkha Singh, Srishti Shrivastava, Rajit Kapur, Simone Singh, Sheeba Chaddha, MalharThakar and Ninad Kamat in pivotal roles.

Produced by Leo Media Collective and Amritpal Singh Bindra,directed by Anand Tiwari and written by SumitBatheja, ‘Maja Ma’ will stream in India and across 240 countries and territories, starting October 6.

Sonu Sood to feature in Haryanvi music video for the first time

Mumbai– Bollywood actor and philanthropist Sonu Sood will feature in a Haryanvi music album for the first time.

He will be in the music album of famous Haryanvi music producer Rao Inderjeet Singh, who is also founder and CEO of the music platform Gem Tunes.

Speaking on the occasion, Rao Inderjeet Singh said, “We now have vast collections of songs in various regional languages in our kitty and the music label is now a one stop destination for million of music lovers.” He further said “soon we will also be producing and acquiring rights of Bollywood and Tollywood songs.”

He then stated “Bollywood and Tollywood songs have one of the largest fan base and hence we are soon planning to foray in these music markets too.”

Since its launch in 2020, ‘Gem Tunes’ in just two years has captured hearts of music lovers and now it has collection of more than 20,000 songs in 10 regional languages.