Bollywood Roundup: Sonal Chauhan, Madhuri Dixit, Sonu Sood, and more…

Sonal Chauhan BTS video shows Nagarjuna, her training for ‘The Ghost’
Sonal took to her social media profile and shared a Behind The Scenes (BTS) video featuring herself and Nagarjuna undergoing weapons’ training.
The BTS video has interesting visuals of them prepping for the action scenes and holding some heavy guns, which definitely piques our interest.
Recently, Sonal had got injured on the sets but was undeterred. The actress had a fracture during her MMA training and was told to avoid any training/action scenes for a couple of weeks but despite that, she continued shooting.
‘The Ghost’, is written and directed by Praveen Sattaru. The film also stars Gul Panag, Anikha Surendran, Manish Chaudhari, Ravi Varma and Srikanth Iyengar. The film is slated to release on October 5, 2022.
Apart from ‘The Ghost’, Sonal Chauhan is also busy with yet another massive project, ‘Adipurush’, the bilingual Hindu mythological film based on the epic Ramayana, by Om Raut and produced by T-Series Films and Retrophiles.
The film also stars Prabhas as Raghava, Kriti Sanon, and Saif Ali Khan in the lead roles. The film is scheduled to be theatrically released on January 12, 2023.
Marathi mulgi Madhuri Dixit to portray Gujarati housewife in ‘Maja Ma’
The movie presents Madhuri Dixit in a complex and fearless avatar. Talking about her part in the film, the actress said in a statement that she is “thrilled” to be a part of the movie.
She told the media in attendance: “With ‘Maja Ma’, what I am most excited about is my character. It is a role with complex nuances that I have never played before. Pallavi Patel carries enormous responsibility – as a mother, as a wife and as a contributing member of society with such ease and grace, that it becomes easy to overlook her strength, conviction, and resilience. She goes through a multitude of emotions that could have strong repercussions on herlife and the lives of people she loves.”
This will be the first time when Madhuri will be seen dancing to Garba beats. The film also stars Gajraj Rao, Ritwik Bhowmik, Barkha Singh, Srishti Shrivastava, Rajit Kapur, Simone Singh, Sheeba Chaddha, MalharThakar and Ninad Kamat in pivotal roles.
Produced by Leo Media Collective and Amritpal Singh Bindra,directed by Anand Tiwari and written by SumitBatheja, ‘Maja Ma’ will stream in India and across 240 countries and territories, starting October 6.
Sonu Sood to feature in Haryanvi music video for the first time
Mumbai– Bollywood actor and philanthropist Sonu Sood will feature in a Haryanvi music album for the first time.
He will be in the music album of famous Haryanvi music producer Rao Inderjeet Singh, who is also founder and CEO of the music platform Gem Tunes.
Speaking on the occasion, Rao Inderjeet Singh said, “We now have vast collections of songs in various regional languages in our kitty and the music label is now a one stop destination for million of music lovers.” He further said “soon we will also be producing and acquiring rights of Bollywood and Tollywood songs.”
He then stated “Bollywood and Tollywood songs have one of the largest fan base and hence we are soon planning to foray in these music markets too.”
Since its launch in 2020, ‘Gem Tunes’ in just two years has captured hearts of music lovers and now it has collection of more than 20,000 songs in 10 regional languages.
Deepika Padukone shares sneak peek from ‘Pathaan’ dubbing session
Deepika took to Instagram and shared a picture of the script kept on a table. A mic too can be seen placed right above the table.
The actress captioned the image: “#WIP #Pathaan.”
The film, which is directed by Siddharth Anand, also features superstar Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham in key roles. ‘Pathaan’ marks the fourth collaboration of Deepika and SRK after ‘Om Shanti Om’, ‘Happy New Year’ and ‘Chennai Express’.
This will the first time John will be seen sharing screen space with Shah Rukh. The action star has previously worked with Deepika in ‘Desi Boyz’ and ‘Race 2’.
According to reports, the upcoming film revolves around a RAW Agent codenamed Pathaan, who takes on a ominous villain who is hell bent on ripping apart India’s security apparatus.
Rashmika Mandanna: Dubbing in Hindi was a little challenging
Rashmika Mandanna is playing the role of Tara Bhalla in the Vikas Bahl directorial. She is fierce, she is amusing and she also questions every stereotypical decision. She believes in logic but ends up understanding the importance of emotions.
The film also marks Rashmika’s first time in dubbing an entire movie in Hindi.
She said: “Dubbing is a very difficult task for me, all the time and in all the languages. It is the hardest thing that I have to do for a film. For me, dubbing in Hindi was a little challenging but at the same time, I also learnt a new language. I have one more language in my kitty.”
‘Goodbye’ is a story that touches every emotional chord in your heart and makes you realise the importance of your loved ones along with the downturns of life. Rashmika will also be sharing screen space with Neena Gupta, Sunil Grover, Pavail Gulati, Ashish Vidyarthi, and Elli AvrRam in the film.
Produced by Ektaa R Kapoor’s Balaji Motion Pictures in association with Good Co., ‘GoodBye’ is all set for worldwide release in cinemas on October 7. (IANS)