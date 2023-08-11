Bollywood Roundup: Shah Rukh Khan, Bhumi Pednekar, Rani Mukerji, and more…

- Advertisement -

SRK gives epic reply on being asked about ‘bijli ka bill’ and ‘ladki kaisai pataye’

Mumbai– He’s charming, intelligent and at the same time, super funny. Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s reply to fans are hard to miss as he gives epic responses to the most absurd questions.

In his latest Ask Me Anything session, fans had a lot to ask about his upcoming film ‘Jawaan’ but also had a sprinkle of bizarre questions that can tickle the funny bone.

A user during the session asked the King of Romance: “Sir ji ladki kaisai pataye kuch tips dijiye.”

To which, SRK said: “Pehla sabak yeh ‘patana patana’ mat bolo accha nahi lagta. #Jawan”

One was curious to know about his electricity bill, to which the ‘Jawan’ star replied: “Humare ghar me pyaar ka noor phaila hua hai. Ussi se Roshini hoti hai….bill nahi aata. #Jawan.”

A user wanted SRK to give “gaali” if not reply to him.

SRK chose a classy reply: “Teri baat ka baida maroon….ha ha. (learnt this lovely non gaali from one and only Jackie Shroff!!) happy? #Jawan”

One tried to age-shame SRK, but unfazed by the question the superstar had a mic-drop worthy answer.

He said: “Accha kiya yaad dila diya….ek aur yaad rakhna…bewakoof hone ki koi Umar nahi hoti….ha ha. #Jawan.”

One asked: “#Jawan hone ke liye body honi chahiye? Patla hun sir isiliye pooch raha hun.”

SRK said: “Body nahi heart chahiye bas. #Jawan.”

One asked if he will watch the Rajinikanth-starrer ‘Jailer’ to which the star said with excitement: “Of course I love Rajni sir….Maassss!! He had come on Jawan set and blessed us too. #Jawan”

‘Jawan’ is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation, directed by Atlee, Produced by Gauri Khan, and Co-produced by Gaurav Verma. The film will release worldwide in theatres on September 7, 2023 in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages.

Bhumi Pednekar’s ‘Thank You For Coming’ heads to TIFF 2023 for world premiere

Mumbai– The upcoming film ‘Thank You For Coming’, which stars Bhumi Pednekar, has been selected for its world premiere at the soon-to-be-held edition of the Toronto International Film Festival.

The film is a coming of age comedy directed by Karan Boolani and written by Radhika Anand and Prashasti Singh.

‘Thank You For Coming’ will be screened at the festival on September 15, 2023 at the Roy Thomson Hall.

The film also stars Shehnaaz Gill, Dolly Singh, Kusha Kapila, Shibani Bedi, Pradhuman Singh Mall, Natasha Rastogi, Gautmik, Sushant Divgikar, Saloni Daini, Dolly Ahluwalia, Karan Kundrra and Anil Kapoor in a special appearance.

Reacting to the news, Bhumi Pednekar said: “This is my first time at TIFF. I am ecstatic that I am going there with a film that is so close to my heart. What makes it more special is that we’ve been selected for a Gala Premier at the prestigious Roy Thompson hall. As an official selection and with the viewing we will have, I am extremely excited for the experience to come. I’ve never experienced watching a film of mine with such a large and diverse audience. To be walking that red carpet with my co actors, director Karan Boolani and our producers Anil kapoor and Rhea Kapoor is going to be memorable.”

She further mentioned: “As an Indian actor, I feel proud that I’ll be representing my country at this prestigious event. Thank You For Coming celebrates the unbounded spirit of young girls who are looking for love and how they yearn for freedom to choose what they want from life. Comedy as a genre is a tough one for me, I feel like all our hard work has started to pay off with us starting our leg before its worldwide release at TIFF. It is a very progressive film with its heart in the right place. This is our chance to show the world how cinema in India is celebrating and portraying women of today.”

Talking about the same, Rhea Kapoor shared: “It is a film for this generation and we feel extremely honoured to have the world premiere of our film at TIFF 2023. Even with its unconventional storyline and bold point of view, this movie is an out and out Bollywood entertainer, full of masti and music so it makes this selection that much sweeter! It is a film I am extremely proud of and we couldn’t have asked for a better kick-start. I’ve had the privilege to work with the most talented group of girls that have put their heart and soul into making this movie and we can not wait for the world to see what we have made.”

‘Thank You For Coming’ follows the story of Kanika Kapoor, a single girl in her thirties, and her pursuit for true love and pleasure.

“I am genuinely thrilled to announce that our film, is set to grace the esteemed TIFF platform. This project holds a special place in my heart, and I am eagerly anticipating the moment when I can present it to a discerning global audience. The opportunity to be part of such a prestigious festival is an absolute honor, and I am awaiting the feedback and reception it garners”, said Ektaa R. Kapoor, joint managing director Balaji Telefilms Ltd.

Produced by Balaji Telefilms Limited and Anil Kapoor Film Communication Network Pvt. Ltd, ‘Thank You For Coming’ is set to release in theatres worldwide on October 6, 2023.

Rani Mukerji reveals she had a miscarriage in 2020 but refrained from talking about it

Mumbai– Actress Rani Mukerji, who was earlier seen in the film ‘Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway’ in March 2023, has revealed that she went through a personal tragedy in 2020 when she had a miscarriage five months into her second pregnancy during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The actress made the revelation at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne, the inauguration of which was held recently.

She also said that she chose to refrain from talking about the tragedy during the release of ‘Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway’ as it would have been seen as a promotional strategy.

‘Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway’, which is written and directed by Ashima Chibber, is a legal drama which also stars Anirban Bhattacharya, Neena Gupta and Jim Sarbh. The film is inspired by the real-life story of an Indian couple whose children were taken away by Norwegian authorities in 2011.

Addressing the media at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne, Rani shared: “Maybe this is the first time I am making this revelation because in today’s world every aspect of your life is discussed publicly, and becomes an agenda for talking about your film to get more eyeballs. Obviously, I didn’t speak about this when I was promoting the film because it would have come across as me trying to speak about a personal experience that would propel the film. So, it was around the year when Covid-19 struck. It was 2020. I was pregnant with my second baby at the end of 2020 and I unfortunately lost my baby five months into my pregnancy.”

She further mentioned that Nikkhil Advani, who worked as an assistant on her film ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’, and is one of the producers of ‘Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway’, called her in 2020 within 10 days of her miscarriage to share the story that he had in mind.

The actress continued: “After I lost my baby, Nikkhil (Advani) would have called me probably like 10 days later. He told me about the story and I kind of immediately… not that I had to have the loss of a child to feel the emotion but sometimes there is a film in the right time of what you are going through personally to be able for you to connect with it instantly. When I heard the story, I was in disbelief.”

“I never thought in a country like Norway an Indian family would have had to go through,” she added.

Rani and Aditya Chopra, the head-honcho of the Yash Raj Films, tied the knot in 2014 after dating for a few years. Their daughter Adira was born in 2015.

KJo on collab with Kartik: ‘We are working on something, hopefully it will materialise’

Mumbai– Filmmaker Karan Johar has confirmed that he and actor Kartik Aaryan are “working on something” and is hoping it would materialise. Karan and Kartik are currently in Melbourne for the 14th edition of Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) which commenced on Friday. The event was inaugurated by personalities Karan, Kartik, Mrunal Thakur and Vijay Varma. On being asked by an Indo-Australian media outlet present at the press conference about them working together, Karan said: “We did attempt to work together once in the past but that didn’t materialise. But we are working together on something. Hopefully this will materialise. Kartik and Karan Johar were supposed to work on the sequel of 2008 film ‘Dostana’ starring John Abraham, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Abhishek Bachchan. For the unversed, it was in 2019 when Karan Johar announced Dostana 2. The follow-up initially had Janhvi Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan and Lakshya. However, later Kartik was dropped from the movie and the news went on to grab a lot of eyeballs. On the work front, Kartik will next be seen in Chandu Champion directed by Kabir Khan. According to the makers, the film is based on the extraordinary real-life story of a sportsman and his spirit of never giving up. The film will be jointly produced by Sajid Nadiadwala’s banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment (NGE) and Khan, known for critically-acclaimed films such as ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’ and ’83’. The IFFM is also joined by luminaries from the Indian film industry, including the talented and visionary directors such as Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane, Kanu Behl, and Prithivi Konanur. As the curtains rise on the 14th Indian Film Festival of Melbourne, audiences can expect a captivating cinematic journey that transcends boundaries and showcases the magic of Indian storytelling. The Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) kicked off from 11th August and will go on till 20th August this year. (IANS)