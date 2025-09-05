Baaghi 4: A Bloody, Brutal, and Massy Action Spectacle

- Advertisement -

Rating: ★★★★☆ (4 stars)

MUMBAI– Baaghi 4 storms onto the big screen as one of the most brutal and ambitious installments of Tiger Shroff’s blockbuster franchise. Written and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the film pushes the envelope in scale, gore, and unapologetic mass appeal, cementing Nadiadwala’s reputation as Bollywood’s “franchise king.”

Directed by A. Harsha, Baaghi 4 is unapologetically over the top — a bone-crunching, blood-soaked spectacle that thrives on intensity. The action set pieces are relentless, designed to jolt audiences with their sheer ferocity. From whistle-worthy one-liners to edge-of-the-seat sequences, the film is built for the theatrical experience.

The showdown between Tiger Shroff and Sanjay Dutt is the film’s crowning moment, evoking shades of Dutt’s legendary performance in Vaastav. Tiger, meanwhile, slices, kicks, and smashes his way through the chaos with unmatched ferocity, marking a defining moment in his career.

The film isn’t just about gore and grit — the performances lend surprising depth. Former Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu makes an unconventional and powerful debut, shattering expectations of a glamour-driven role. Sonam Bajwa, fresh off her comic turn in Housefull 5, delivers an equally strong performance, flexing both her dramatic and action chops. Supporting actors Shreyas Talpade, Upendra Limaye, and Saurabh Sachdeva add heft to the story, grounding it beyond the mayhem.

What makes Baaghi 4 stand apart is its emotional undercurrent, which gives the carnage narrative weight. Notably, this is Sajid Nadiadwala’s first A-rated film, and it embraces the tag with pride. Watching it in theatres is a visceral experience — the energy electric, the scale massive, the thrills relentless.

With its raw emotion, next-level action, and unapologetic gore, Baaghi 4 is poised to be one of the standout mass entertainers of the year. Day-one numbers are already expected to soar into double digits.

Verdict: A brutal yet gripping entertainer, powered by stellar performances and high-voltage action. Not for the faint-hearted, but an absolute must-watch for true action lovers. (Source: IANS)