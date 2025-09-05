Anupam Kher Meets Gautam Adani, Talks About Struggles, Success, and ‘Beloved Bharat’

- Advertisement -

MUMBAI– Veteran Bollywood actor Anupam Kher met billionaire industrialist Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group, and said the two spoke at length about Adani’s journey from humble beginnings to global success.

Sharing a photo with Adani on Instagram Friday, Kher wrote: “It was an absolute pleasure to meet the legendary and self made Indian billionaire and philanthropist Mr. #GautamAdani.”

“Had a long conversation with him about his early life struggles, his success, meditation and our beloved Bharat! Coming from a small village in Gujarat. Started working at the age of 17 to building his empire is an amazingly inspirational story!” he added.

Kher concluded: “Thank you Mr. Adani for your hospitality, appreciation and delicious breakfast! Jai Ho! #Success #Business.”

Separately, the actor extended his support to filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri’s The Bengal Files, which released Friday.

“Congratulations and best wishes to @vivekagnihotri @pallavijoshiofficial @abhishekofficl and the entire team of #TheBengalFiles on the release of the film today. It is an important film of our times. Please go and watch it in the theatres!” Kher wrote.

The Bengal Files focuses on the 1946 Great Calcutta Killings and the Noakhali riots, portraying the violence and aftermath as genocide, while alleging that these events were deliberately suppressed or ignored.

The film stars Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi, Darshan Kumar, Simrat Kaur, Anupam Kher, Saswata Chatterjee, Namashi Chakraborty, Rajesh Khera, Puneet Issar, Priyanshu Chatterjee, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Sourav Das, and Mohan Kapur. It is the third installment in Agnihotri’s The Files Trilogy, following The Tashkent Files and The Kashmir Files. (Source: IANS)