Stock Market Ends Flat; Auto Shares Gain While IT and FMCG Slip

MUMBAI– Indian equity markets closed flat on Friday after a choppy trading session, as investors weighed weak global cues against strong buying in automobile stocks.

The Sensex ended at 80,710.76, down 7.25 points or 0.01 percent. The 30-share index opened higher at 81,012.42 from the previous close of 80,718.01 but swung between an intraday high of 81,036.56 and a low of 80,321.19.

The Nifty finished at 24,741.0, up 6.70 points or 0.03 percent.

“Indian equities ended flat but sentiment stayed mildly positive as key indices rebounded from intraday lows on buying at support levels. The auto sector continued to extend gains on expectations of a demand revival,” said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

Broader markets outperformed as mid- and small-cap stocks saw strong participation, with domestic investors rotating into value and growth opportunities beyond large caps. Nair noted that global cues also lent support, with U.S. and Asian markets trading higher ahead of the U.S. jobs report — a key factor in shaping expectations of a Federal Reserve rate cut.

Among Sensex gainers were Mahindra & Mahindra, Maruti, PowerGrid, Bharti Airtel, Tata Motors, Eternal, Bajaj FinServ, Tata Steel, Sun Pharma, and Axis Bank. On the losing side were ITC, HCL Tech, TCS, Hindustan Unilever, Tech Mahindra, Infosys, L&T, Titan, Kotak Bank, and Ultratech Cement.

Sectoral performance was mixed. Nifty Auto surged 325.75 points, or 1.25 percent, while Nifty Financial Services rose 35.90 points, or 0.14 percent. On the downside, Nifty IT lost 507 points, and Nifty FMCG fell 811 points, or 1.42 percent.

Broader indices remained positive. Nifty Small Cap added 33 points, or 0.19 percent, Nifty Midcap 100 climbed 116 points, or 0.20 percent, while Nifty 100 closed flat. (Source: IANS)