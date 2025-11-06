At Least 270 Indian Nationals Repatriated from Thailand in Coordinated Operation

- Advertisement -

BANGKOK — The Indian government repatriated at least 270 Indian nationals from the Thai border city of Mae Sot this week, using two special Indian Air Force flights arranged in cooperation with Thai authorities, the Indian Embassy in Bangkok said Thursday.

The group included 26 women. Embassy officials said the repatriation was coordinated by the Embassy of India in Bangkok and the Consulate in Chiang Mai, working closely with multiple agencies of the Royal Thai Government.

According to the embassy, the individuals had crossed into Thailand recently from the Myawaddy region of Myanmar, where they were allegedly employed in cyber fraud operations. After entering Thailand without authorization, they were detained for immigration violations.

Indian authorities in both Thailand and Myanmar are continuing efforts to help others who remain in Myanmar and are believed to have been recruited into similar scam networks.

In a public advisory issued on X, the Embassy of India in Bangkok urged Indian nationals to thoroughly verify overseas employment opportunities before accepting them.

“Indian nationals are strongly advised to verify the credentials of foreign employers and check the antecedents of recruiting agents and companies before taking up a job offer overseas,” the embassy said, adding that visa-free entry to Thailand for Indian passport holders is intended for tourism and short business stays only, and should not be used for employment.

Last month, the Ministry of External Affairs said it was already in discussions with Thai authorities to ensure the safe and timely return of detained Indian citizens.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the government is “working closely with Thai authorities to verify their nationality and to repatriate them, after necessary legal formalities are completed in Thailand.”

The repatriated group will now undergo appropriate processing and assistance upon arrival in India. (Source: IANS)