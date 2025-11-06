Mamdani Vows to Make City More Affordable as He Begins Transition

- Advertisement -

NEW YORK — Newly elected Mayor Zohran Mamdani said Wednesday he is “excited” to be the first immigrant in generations to lead a city shaped by immigrant communities, but acknowledged he faces a difficult path in delivering on his signature promise to make New York more affordable.

Speaking at his first news conference since winning the election, Mamdani announced that Pakistani American policy figure Lina Khan will serve as co-chair of his transition team. Khan, who previously led the Federal Trade Commission before being removed by President Donald Trump, will help vet key administration appointments and guide the shift of power at City Hall.

“We chose this location as a reflection of the borough that I serve, and the fact that we are proud to be known as the world’s borough,” Mamdani said, speaking in front of the Unisphere in Queens. “I am excited to be the first immigrant to lead this city in generations and excited more, frankly, to deliver on an agenda of affordability.”

He said the transition team will be “defined by excellence” and tasked with shaping policies focused on rent relief, expanded housing development, free city bus service, public childcare, and publicly owned retail spaces — all central themes of his campaign. Many of the proposals would require approval from state lawmakers and new funding streams, including higher taxes on high-income residents.

One of Mamdani’s early personnel decisions may help shape public perception on public safety. He said he wants Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch to remain in her role, a move seen as an attempt to reassure residents concerned about crime and to ease tensions following his earlier criticism of police policy. Tisch has not said whether she will stay, and her future remains uncertain.

Mamdani, who has drawn controversy for his involvement in recent pro-Palestinian demonstrations and criticism from Jewish leaders, addressed concerns directly.

“I look forward to being the mayor for every person that calls this city home,” he said. “That includes the Jewish New Yorkers that voted for our campaign and those that didn’t.”

He did not mention Hindu communities, despite backlash over his appearance at a rally where slogans targeting Hindu residents were shouted.

Mamdani will take office in 58 days, inheriting a government with a $116 billion budget and roughly 300,000 employees. The scale of the affordability challenges he highlighted during the campaign will require navigating complex state politics and securing new revenue at a time of economic uncertainty.

Trump, who said during the campaign that he would cut federal funding to New York if Mamdani won, repeated his criticism on Wednesday. In a social media post, he said, “Our Economy is BOOMING, and Costs are coming way down. Affordability is our goal.”

Mamdani said he hopes to meet with Trump and major business leaders, including JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon. Dimon said in an interview he would call Mamdani and offer support, even as other business leaders have expressed doubts about the mayor-elect’s economic model.

Immigration enforcement may be one of the earliest flashpoints between Mamdani and the White House. The mayor-elect said that if federal officials attempt to conduct aggressive immigration sweeps in the city, “they will have to get through all of us.”

Trump issued a short reply on Truth Social: “…AND SO IT BEGINS.” (Source: IANS)