Anees Bazmee Unveils Chilling Trailer of Amruta Subhash’s Marathi Psychological Thriller ‘Jarann’

Mumbai– Acclaimed filmmaker Anees Bazmee, known for blockbusters like Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, has stepped in to present the spine-tingling Marathi psychological thriller ‘Jarann’, starring National Award-winning actress Amruta Subhash. The much-anticipated trailer was unveiled today, offering a haunting glimpse into the film’s eerie and unsettling world.

At the trailer launch, Bazmee spoke passionately about the film’s core theme and its roots in societal beliefs:

“This subject is deeply embedded in our culture. Personally, I don’t believe in ghosts — but if you asked me to walk into an abandoned mansion at 2 a.m., I’d refuse. Over the years, I’ve seen enough to know that superstition runs deep. Some people truly practice black magic, and many still hold strange, inherited beliefs. No matter how modern we claim to be, fear has a way of creeping in. I’ve experienced it myself while working on Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and now 3.”

Amruta Subhash, making a powerful return to Marathi cinema, reflected on what the film means to her:

“In my lowest moments, Anees sir’s films have been a source of joy and comfort. That he’s now presenting Jarann feels like white magic in itself. It took me two days to believe it was real! If I were to return to Marathi films after all these years, it had to be for something this special. I’m beyond grateful to be part of this story.”

The trailer teases a gripping narrative: Amruta plays a seemingly ordinary married woman whose life begins to spiral into terror after a series of unexplainable and supernatural occurrences. As dread builds, viewers are left questioning what’s real and what’s imagined.

Directed by Rushikesh Gupte, Jarann boasts a stellar ensemble cast including Anita Date, Kishor Kadam, Jyoti Malashe, Vikram Gaikwad, Rajan Bhise, Avani Joshi, and Seema Deshmukh.

The film is presented by Anees Bazmee Productions, A & N Cinemas LLP, and A3 Events & Media Services, and co-produced by Manann Dania Films. It is backed by Amol Bhagat and Nitin Bhalchandra Kulkarni.

‘Jarann’ releases in theatres on June 5, and promises to offer a psychological journey through fear, faith, and the fragile boundaries between the two. (IANS)