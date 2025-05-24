Trailer of Sajin Baabu’s ‘Theatre: The Myth of Reality’ Unveiled at Cannes Film Festival

- Advertisement -

Chennai – The official trailer for Sajin Baabu’s much-anticipated Malayalam film ‘Theatre: The Myth of Reality’ was unveiled at the prestigious 2025 Cannes Film Festival – Marché du Film, drawing attention from global cinephiles and industry insiders alike.

The trailer was launched by veteran filmmaker Sudhir Mishra, marking a significant moment for Indian regional cinema on the international stage.

Following his National Award-winning film Biriyani, director Sajin Baabu returns with Theatre, a haunting exploration of disappearing traditions, feminine mysticism, and the fragile boundary between myth and reality. The film is produced by Anjana Philip and Philip Zackaria under the banner Anjana Talkies, with Santhosh Kottayi as co-producer.

Set against the ethereal backdrop of Illikkal Island in Kerala, Theatre follows the intertwined lives of two women who believe a generational curse lies at the root of their suffering. The trailer offers glimpses into a cloistered world where faith, fear, and folklore merge, challenging the modern tendency to dismiss age-old beliefs as superstition.

“It’s honestly surreal to be here at the Cannes Film Festival,” said Sajin Baabu at the launch. “Just being a part of this space, where world cinema is so lovingly celebrated, is an honour. Representing Malayalam cinema on this global platform is a deeply emotional moment. We’ve poured our hearts into this film, and it’s rewarding to see the warmth it’s receiving here.”

The film stars acclaimed actress Rima Kallingal, who won the Kerala Film Critics Award for Best Actress for her role in Theatre, alongside Sarasa Balussery. The ensemble cast also features Dain Davis, Pramod Veliyanad, Krishnan Balakrishnan, Megha Rajan, Ann Saleem, Balaji Sharma, D Raguthaman, Akhil Kavalayoor, Aparna Sen, Lakshmi Padma, Meena Rajan, RJ Anjali, Meenakshi Raveendran, Ashwathy, Arun Sol, and Ratheesh Rohini.

The film’s evocative visual and sonic language is shaped by Syamaprakash M.S. (cinematography), Appu Bhattathiri (editing), and Saeed Abbas (music). Costume design is helmed by Gayathri Kishore, with prosthetics and makeup by Sethu Sivanandan and Ash Ashraf.

The trailer launch was attended by several prominent filmmakers and artists, including Dr. Biju Damodaran, Prakash Bare, Chhaya Kadam, and trans-media consultant MN Gujar, along with filmmakers from India, Germany, China, and France.

Theatre: The Myth of Reality promises a powerful cinematic experience rooted in cultural nuance and emotional depth, and its unveiling at Cannes signals a strong global interest in Malayalam cinema’s evolving narrative language.