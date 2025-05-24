Neeraj Shridhar Makes a Striking Comeback with ‘Qayamat’ from Akshay Kumar-Starrer ‘Housefull 5’

- Advertisement -

Mumbai– Singer Neeraj Shridhar returns to the spotlight with the release of ‘Qayamat’, the latest song from the much-anticipated comedy film ‘Housefull 5’. Dropping on Saturday, the track follows the buzz of earlier releases ‘Laal Pari’ and ‘Dil-E-Nadaan’, and brings a stylish, mysterious vibe to the film’s vibrant soundtrack.

Featuring vocals by Neeraj Shridhar and Shruti Dhasmana, with lyrics penned by SOM, ‘Qayamat’ blends infectious beats with a glamorous visual setting. The music video is set aboard a luxury cruise, where the film’s star-studded cast appears in dazzling all-white ensembles, exuding elegance, charm, and carefree energy.

The choreography by Adil Shaikh adds a sleek and modern flair to the song, which, while playful on the surface, subtly hints at underlying suspense. Between cryptic smiles and suggestive glances, ‘Qayamat’ teases the audience with a taste of the intrigue that may unfold in the film’s plot.

Visually rich and tonally distinct, all three songs released so far from Housefull 5 showcase the film’s dynamic range. Each track varies in tone, texture, and setting, yet together they offer fans breadcrumb clues to the twists and turns awaiting them on the big screen.

Directed by Tarun Mansukhani, known for the hit Dostana, and with story and screenplay by Sajid Nadiadwala, Housefull 5 boasts one of the most extensive ensembles in Bollywood.

The film features a powerhouse cast including Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonam Bajwa, Nargis Fakhri, Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Nana Patekar, Chitrangada Singh, Fardeen Khan, Chunky Pandey, Johnny Lever, Shreyas Talpade, Dino Morea, Ranjeet, Soundarya Sharma, Nikitin Dheer, and Akashdeep Sabir.

The trailer for Housefull 5 is set to release on May 27, with the film scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on June 6, 2025.

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under the banner of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, and with music presented by T-Series, Housefull 5 is shaping up to be a high-octane ride filled with comedy, glamour, music, and a dash of mystery.