Academy of Creative Arts to Present Intergenerational Bollywood Showcase at Wedding Expo This Sunday

BURLINGTON, MA–The Academy of Creative Arts will bring a multi-generational Bollywood dance showcase to the upcoming India New England Wedding Expo, featuring coordinated performances by its adult and children’s ensembles. The presentations are expected to be among the cultural highlights of the expo, which celebrates South Asian wedding traditions, services, and community connections across the region.

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Adults Group to Stage Bollywood Wedding-Themed Performance

The academy’s adult dance group will perform a wedding-inspired medley set to well-known Bollywood tracks, including Morni Banke, Salaam-e-Ishq, and Punjabi Wedding Song. The routine is designed to reflect the celebratory atmosphere of Indian weddings, incorporating elements of traditional and contemporary choreography.

Choreographed by Madhura Hulsurkar, the performance blends expressive storytelling with high-energy group formations. Participating dancers include Lolakshi Pooja Gour, Neha Agarwal, Shree Sivasubramani, Arpita Swaroop, Usharani Pradhan, Shruti Gautam, Jasmi Lamichhane, Sampada Tiwari, Mansi Deo, Amruta Kadam, Prasanna Chavali, Ashvarya Jain, Saksham Tiwari, and Hulsurkar.

Organizers say the piece aims to capture the spirit of “shaadi” festivities—marked by music, color, and communal celebration—while showcasing the technical training and stage presence of the academy’s adult performers.

Kids Group to Perform Bollywood Medley

The academy’s children’s ensemble will present a choreographed medley of popular Bollywood songs, including Kala Chashma, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, and London Thumakda. The routine is choreographed by Viral Dave and is designed to highlight youthful energy and coordinated group movement.

The young performers—Kavya Trivedi, Ayana Swaroop, Maira Jain, Aisha Jain, and Devanshi Sahu—have been preparing for the event through structured rehearsals focused on rhythm, expression, and teamwork. The medley combines contemporary Bollywood beats with accessible choreography suited to a family-oriented audience.

Founders Emphasize Community and Cultural Engagement

The Academy of Creative Arts was founded by Hetal Joshi and Java Joshi, who established the Burlington-based center as a comprehensive creative hub serving students of all ages. The academy offers more than 30 programs under one roof, including instruction in Bollywood, classical, hip-hop, and contemporary dance styles, along with music, visual arts, theater, fitness, and enrichment classes.

In addition to its arts programming, the founders have launched the Happy Life Adult Day Health Program, a senior-focused initiative operating from the same 18,000-square-foot facility in Burlington. The program provides structured daytime care for older adults, including health and wellness support, social activities, transportation to and from participants’ homes, and Indian vegetarian meals.

By housing both the arts academy and the adult day health program in one location, the organization supports individuals ranging from early childhood to senior years, creating what it describes as an intergenerational community space.

Cultural Showcase at Regional Expo

The India New England Wedding Expo serves as a platform for wedding vendors, designers, and cultural performers to connect with families planning South Asian weddings. The Academy of Creative Arts’ participation adds a live performance component that reflects the music and dance traditions commonly associated with Indian wedding celebrations.

As the expo convenes attendees from across the region, the academy’s adult and children’s groups are expected to deliver performances that highlight both cultural heritage and community-based arts education in New England.