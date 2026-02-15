Video Interview: Beyond Grades and Rankings: Shama Nannapaneni on Raising Good Humans First

- Advertisement -

BOSTON — In a world where education is often measured by standardized tests and global rankings, Shama Nannapaneni is championing a different metric: character.

In an exclusive video interview, the purpose-driven entrepreneur and education innovator shares why she believes the future depends less on academic competition and more on empathy, resilience, communication, and ethical leadership.

“Before we raise high achievers, we must raise good human beings,” Nannapaneni says — a philosophy that has shaped her work as Co-Founder and CEO of Shiminly.

A Global Platform with a Human Focus

Founded with the mission of building essential personal and interpersonal life skills for K–12 students, Shiminly has grown into a trusted, multi-market education brand serving more than 48,000 learners, parents, and educators across the United States, India, the Middle East, and Asia. The platform boasts a 99.4 percent satisfaction rate — a reflection, Nannapaneni says, of its commitment to measurable impact and meaningful engagement.

With offices in the U.S., UAE, and India, Shiminly combines research-backed curriculum design with culturally adaptable implementation. The model reflects Nannapaneni’s own global outlook and her belief that while values are universal, delivery must respect local contexts.

From Corporate Leadership to Education Innovation

Before launching Shiminly, Nannapaneni built an impressive career spanning nearly three decades in professional services and enterprise operations. She co-founded Sigma Systems and Sienna Technologies and held senior executive roles, including President, CEO, and CFO.

Her academic and personal achievements are equally notable. A gold medalist in law in India, she later earned an LL.M. from Fordham University. She is also a former national-level athlete — a background she credits for instilling discipline, focus, and perseverance.

Yet it is education reform that has become her defining mission.

“Children don’t just need content knowledge,” she explains in the interview. “They need clarity of values, confidence in communication, and the courage to make ethical choices.”

Recognized for Leadership

In recognition of her impact, Nannapaneni will be honored as one of the 10 Outstanding Women of 2026 at the 23rd Annual Women of the Year Awards Gala, hosted by India New England News. The event will take place on March 14 at the Burlington Marriott Hotel in Burlington, Massachusetts, and is expected to draw approximately 400 community leaders, professionals, and changemakers.

As conversations around education evolve globally, Nannapaneni’s message is both simple and powerful: academic success alone is not enough. If the next generation is to thrive in an increasingly complex and interconnected world, schools and families must prioritize humanity alongside achievement.

Her work suggests that redefining education may begin not in policy debates, but in a more fundamental question: What kind of human beings are we preparing our children to become?

