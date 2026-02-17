French President Pays Tribute to 2008 Mumbai Attack Victims at Start of India Visit

- Advertisement -

MUMBAI, India — French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday paid tribute to the victims of the 2008 Mumbai terrorist attacks as he began an official visit to India, marking his first engagement in the city.

Macron, accompanied by First Lady Brigitte Macron, laid a tribute in remembrance of those killed in the attacks, underscoring solidarity with India against terrorism. The visit comes as part of a broader diplomatic engagement aimed at deepening ties between the two countries.

Later in the day, Macron is scheduled to hold bilateral talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with discussions expected to cover a wide range of strategic, economic, and global issues. The two leaders will also jointly inaugurate the India–France Year of Innovation 2026, an initiative intended to strengthen collaboration in technology, research, startups, and future-focused sectors.

Prime Minister Modi welcomed the French President to India, expressing confidence that the visit would help elevate bilateral cooperation and contribute to broader global progress. He said discussions during the visit would further strengthen collaboration across multiple sectors.

Macron was received at the Mumbai airport by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Governor Acharya Devvrat.

The French President’s visit is being held at the invitation of Prime Minister Modi, who invited him to participate in the AI Impact Summit hosted by India. During his stay, the two leaders will also convene a bilateral summit in Mumbai, focusing on a comprehensive review of progress under the India–France Strategic Partnership.

According to the Prime Minister’s Office, the talks will emphasize expanding cooperation into emerging and future-oriented areas, while also allowing the leaders to exchange views on key regional and global developments.

Macron’s current trip marks his fourth visit to India and reflects the growing depth and momentum of the relationship between the two nations. (Source: IANS)