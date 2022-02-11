A Romantic Rendezvous

New Delhi– T’is the season to celebrate love! This Valentine’s Day, these stylish urban destinations will transport you into a wonderland of celebrations and indulgence. Be spoilt for choice at these unique hotels and properties, each one creating a unique affair and offering a repertoire of culinary experiences that are sure to delight.

You and your loved one can look forward to exquisite dining amidst enchanting settings, framed by incredible views, thoughtfully curated stay experiences and a host of bespoke gift hampers. From luxurious staycations, celebratory dining experiences to exquisite feasts and soirees, create unforgettable memories.

Hotel Royal Orchid, Bangalore

With a wide range of options to choose from, this is sure to be a memorable and soulful experience. From gourmet indulgence in an idyllic poolside set up to a beautiful lush outdoor set up to a quiet indoor candlelight dinner, we have every romantic wish covered. Soak in the groovy music by the pool with a glass of champagne, single malt or cocktail while you enjoy the sumptuous menu laced with select aphrodisiacs. The Valentine’s Day special candlelight dinner will be available on 14th February at Limelight and Tiger Trail. You can make it even more special by dining in the cosy confines of a Cabana on the lawns. As the evening turns to night, extend your time together with an overnight, relaxed stay and a buffet breakfast spread the next morning to make it a quick getaway.

The package starts from Rs 12,000 plus taxes. For enquiries and reservations, call +91 9902954007/7899808011

Where: Hotel Royal Orchid Bangalore

When: February 13 & 14, 2022

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Gurgaon

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, the world’s largest hotel franchising company with approximately 9,000 hotels across nearly 95 countries, has unveiled an exclusive line of Valentine’s Day attractive packages for couples in Eurasia/India. Aiming to create an unforgettable experience, these packages will pave a beautiful way to pamper your partner and enjoy the celebration of love.

Noor Mahal Palace Hotel, Karnal

Noor Mahal Incredible Palace Hotel promises an unmatched serene getaway with your Valentine to celebrate your love. Noor Mahal is offering not just one but many beautiful and totally different Valentine’s Day experiences for guests. Away from the crowded big cities, one can drive down to the rustic and quant Karnal to make Valentine’s Day special in the majestic backdrop of one of the finest Palace Hotels in the country.

The experience comes with a private butler to serve you. Truly royal customizable experience. The Valentine’s Day package is available for INR 1,50,000/- plus taxes. One can perk up the experience by staying over and adding a breakfast in bed.

The Lodhi, New Delhi

A memorable Valentine’s Day warrants a memorable setting, and what better than the scenic open-air dining space at Elan, The Lodhi, New Delhi. The hotel has a host of exclusive experiences lined up for its patrons to ensure an extraordinary affair. Indulge in a delectable curation of flavours from around the globe paired with the finest beverage offerings at Elan.

Where: Elan, The Lodhi, New Delhi

Date: 14th February 2022

Taj Mahal, New Delhi

Surprise your special one with a romantic stay at Taj Mahal, New Delhi with a luxurious 25 per cent hotel credit on dining, spa and salon services along with complimentary breakfast and a romantic experience. Booking available from 1st to 14 th February, 2022 for stays till 31st March, 2022.

To book your stay, please write to Kapil.dixit@tajhotels. com

The Leela, Mumbai

Six Degrees – Dine under the stars and treat your beloved to an intimate candlelight dinner. Indulge in a specially curated five — course Franco — Italian set menu and allow a dedicated butler to treat you like royalty. Begin your meal with a hearty Asparagus soup, fresh Burratina with organic tomato jam or Lobster salad. Take your pick from Duck stuffed Tortelli or Mushroom Rigatoni. The main course will feature Orange, Capers and Olives Crusted Norwegian Salmon, Grilled Chicken Paillard, Le Cirque Eggplant Parmigiana or Organic Quinoa and Caponata. End your meal on a sweet note with our classic Tiramisu or Berries & Vanilla cheesecake. (Rs 9999 ++ Taxes per couple) For reservations, please call: +91 9769020528

Stay Offers; Celebrate the season of love with a romantic getaway. Experience luxury at its finest with opulent rooms, warm hospitality, inimitable offerings, and personalised services. Key Inclusions are buffet breakfast and dinner at Citrus, a bottle of Wine, Hi Tea ( 3 pm to 6 pm) and Happy Hours between 6pm to 8 pm for Royal Club Rooms. (Starting from Rs 8000 ++T axes per night) for stays between 11th February to 15th February.

For reservations, please call us on 1 800 1031 444 or email reservations@theleela.com

Hotel Diggi Palace

The 150 year old heritage Hotel Diggi Palace, in the heart of the Pink City is known for being the host to the renowned Jaipur Literature Festival every year. Spreading over an expansive landscape of over 18 acres, it offers serenity.As colourful as it seems and as lively as it looks, Diggi Palace is a vibrant amalgamation of cultures, heritage and art that dwells in the heart of Jaipur. With its ubiquitous banqueting spaces and lawns and 70 luxuriously designed rooms, Diggi Palace is already a favourite for grand weddings and co.

St. Regis, Mumbai

Celebrate the wonder of romance and togetherness with a host of Valentine’s Day dining experiences that spell elegance and good taste at The St. Regis Mumbai. An array of divine delicacies across all dining venues create truly incredible memories to cherish with your special one, at The Best Address of luxury experiences.

The Leela Bhartiya City Bengaluru

They say food is symbolic of love when words are inadequate. And that’s what we have followed to curate the most memorable of experiences at The Leela Bhartiya City Bengaluru.

Price: Starting from Rs 1150++ (per person) Timing: 7 PM – 11 PM Date: 14th February For further information call: 08045451234

Cafe Delhi Heights

This Valentine’s get greeted at Cafe Delhi Heights with a Special Menu. Cafe Delhi Heights has always greeted their patrons with love but for the season of love, Cafe Delhi heights always believe in doing special things. Enjoy the chef curated Valentine menu that has offerings like Pink Lady , C What I mean , Carpaccio of Strawberry , Rocket leaf and cherry tomato with Goat cheese, Fiery chicken wings with Strawberry yogurt, Cheese fondue, Grilled salmon with rose lemon butter, Spinach and Ricotta, beetroot ravioli with Saffron Sauce, chocolate fondue and more.

CAFE DELHI HEIGHTS- MULTIPLE OUTLETS

JW Marriott Bengaluru

From a 4-course set menu paired with a bottle of wine at our fine dining restaurant, Alba specializing in modern Mediterranean cuisine to enjoying the fresh craft brews from the recently launched in-house brewery JW Brew, Buffet dinner at JW Kitchen and an alfresco dinner by the poolside at Spice Terrace, JW Marriott Bengaluru has it all planned to take you and your partner on a gastronomic journey.

Price: F&B: Rs 7000 ++ per couple onwards Room & Dinner: Rs 15,000 ++ per couple onwards Date: 14th Feb & Spa offers from 7th till 14th Feb For more information call: 8884494036

Six Senses Fort, Barwara

From golden sand dunes to star-studded night skies, Rajasthan makes for a gorgeous getaway. Escape to the 14th century Six Senses Fort Barwara for a week full of love, togetherness and mindfulness with its enticing Valentine’s Week offer. Bask in the beautiful views of the fort with delicious treats on arrival and daily farm-to-table breakfast and lunch at the lush Cortile, the all-day diner. Celebrate the day of love by relaxing with an hour-long couple’s massage at the Six Senses Spa, and then indulging in a romantic dinner, complete with house wines and a chef-curated decadent meal. Let your imagination run free by opting for Destination Dining amidst candles, scenery and live traditional music. Climb to the highest terrace for a panoramic bird’s eye view, or choose your spot to create your own recipe for romance under a blanket of stars. The special package also includes a bottle of wine and a special baker’s platter to be enjoyed in the privacy of the suite.

The package costs INR 90,000 + taxes per couple and is available from February 7- February 14, 2022. Six Senses Fort Barwara Valentine’s Offer: LINK

Conrad Bengaluru

Tiamo Cabana

Filled with love, the packages curated by Conrad include an array of scrumptious delicacies, cosy mesmerizing decor and magical concoctions, leaving you and your loved one with a whole lot of memories! Seeking privacy and a stunning view of the city? This Valentine’s Day indulges in an experience of serenity with exciting offers from Conrad Bengaluru.

For bookings contact +91 88844 63287 or +91 88844 63819

Love is in the Air at Yas Island, Abu Dhabi

Whether you’re declaring your love by putting a ring on it or celebrating in style with your pals, love is in the air at Yas Island – one of the world’s leading leisure and entertainment destinations – this Valentine’s Day. With an array of enticing offers to suit varying tastes and budgets, Yas Island is brimming with romance for the month of love:

A Romantic Retreat

Experience moments of bliss together, an unforgettable romantic getaway at Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island. Choose romance with an intimate private 3-course dinner including a bottle of bubbly and wake up to breakfast in your room. Complimentary access to Cafe del Mar 20% off Hilton managed restaurants & 20 per cent off spa treatments. Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island, Price: 1,550*per night, Date: 12-19 February. (IANS)